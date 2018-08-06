Ilkay Gundogan believes Manchester City have hit the ground running ahead of the Premier League season, in an ominous warning to those sides trying to topple the champions.

Ilkay Gundogan says Manchester City raring to go after Community Shield win

Two Sergio Aguero goals earned City a 2-0 Community Shield win over Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men enjoyed a record breaking title triumph last season, reaching 100 points to win by a margin of 19 points from second placed Manchester United.

Their title defence begins at Arsenal on Sunday, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling due to return and David Silva also to come in.

Best way to start the new season😍

thanks for your big support at wembley! #firsttitle #CommunityShield @ManCity pic.twitter.com/hLnYpMnnhD — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) August 5, 2018

“I was curious the way we would start the game and how it would go,” Germany midfielder Gundogan told mancity.com.

“We knew what to expect and we knew it was going to be really tough.

“We did a great job. It was a very good start to the season for us. All in all it was a great performance and a well deserved win.

“I wouldn’t say that it was necessary to give us confidence, but the first weeks when the season starts, the important games start, you never really know what to expect. You don’t really know 100 per cent on which level you are.

“It was a great test for us, a last test before the Premier League season. At the end we feel ready right now and we can’t wait for the season to start.”

Un nuevo título y pasar los 200 goles con el City. Muy buena manera de empezar la temporada. Y vamos por más! #CommunityShield 🏆#201 ⚽️//A new title and just broke the 200th goal mark for City. Great way to begin the season. And we'll aim for more! #CommunityShield 🏆#201 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/lXb6sMd2dS — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) August 5, 2018

Aguero extended his club record with his 200th and 201st City goals.

Gundogan added: “We feel very lucky to have Sergio in our team, a striker like him.

“On top of that even Gabriel (Jesus) with his ability and his quality.

“We have two great strikers and feel very, very happy.”

