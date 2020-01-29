'If young Irish stars don't have to suffer this, I'd be happy' - James McClean hopes to pave way in stance against abuse

With the Derryman there is often another angle, however, and the encouragement he has taken from the start to 2020 goes beyond results and performances.

The penny has dropped for Stoke under the assured guidance of Michael O'Neill, the friendly manager that might temporarily turn into a foe if the international teams north and south win their play-off semi-finals in March.

But the upturn in fortunes on the pitch has also coincided with the belated sense that English football authorities are taking the abuse of McClean for his beliefs very seriously.

Barnsley have been charged for the failure to stop their fans from using 'abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality and/or religion and/or beliefs' and Huddersfield found themselves in the dock for the same reason with a game temporarily halted as McClean made a point about sectarian jibes.

James McClean in action for Stoke. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

He'd previously criticised the English football establishment for ignoring the grief he has received for his refusal to wear a poppy, with the FA and equality advocates Kick It Out in his sights. They are on the case now and the player's recent outings have been notable, in his opinion, for a reduction in rancour.

"I think the major turning point was charging Barnsley," he says. "I've had statements in the past which were token gestures and nothing was done about it but for them to actually charge Barnsley and have investigations regarding others, I think that's massive.

"The abuse in the last few games has simmered right down, they've been fairly quiet, which was something that I thought was probably never going to happen.

"It's taken another push and a bit of a nudge but they have answered and so far they have duly delivered. So fair play.

"Before each game now, the EFL and the FA have made the referees aware if they hear anything then they report it straight away. So I then do not have to. It became a bit of a pain... having to go to referees all the time, it becomes repetitive."

Last week, a meeting at his club's training ground provided further evidence of a fresh awareness. The EFL, Kick It Out, the PFA, FA and Staffordshire police were present.

"I was asked the other day in a room with all the powers that be what would I like to achieve from this," he said.

"I'm not trying to sound like some sort of big hero but if I have to be the fall guy for young Irish footballers coming through and don't have to suffer this, then I'm happy to do that.

"The club has been brilliant as well, the club has really backed me to be fair. Everyone is sort of singing off the same hymn sheet."

That includes O'Neill, the Northern Ireland boss, whose arrival has prompted a massive turnaround in the fortunes of a club that looked bound for relegation.

McClean has learned why the ex-Shamrock Rovers manager is so highly regarded and jokes about studying his methods in case it proves to be useful homework when March comes around.

If Ireland win in Slovakia and O'Neill can lead his side to success in Bosnia, an All-Ireland showdown in Belfast beckons. Naturally enough, McClean would find himself in the centre of the spotlight for that. He would relish it, yet accepts his family might not.

The bottom line is ensuring qualification. For all that the 30-year-old is sympathetic to the plight of worried FAI staff and the broader financial crisis facing Irish football, he doesn't need any extra motivation for wanting to be a part of Euro 2020.

He was present at the Aviva Stadium to raise awareness of their new sensory hub and he couldn't help but wonder what it would be like to run out at the Lansdowne Road venue in a major finals.

"I don't really knows the ins and outs," he said, with regard to the fiasco that has taken the focus away from football over the last ten months.

"I just know the FAI made a balls of it all. Why should people have to suffer because a few people made a cock-up? Hopefully it gets resolved pretty soon and going forward the same mistakes aren't made.

"The chance to play here at a European Championship would lift every single Irish person and I think that's a motivation in itself. For me, personally, I've managed to play in two Euros but playing here would trump everything."

Irish Independent