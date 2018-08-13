Roy Keane has called on those people who were annoyed over the Pairc Ui Chaoimh controversy surrounding Liam Miller's testimonial will now buy a ticket for the event.

Roy Keane has called on those people who were annoyed over the Pairc Ui Chaoimh controversy surrounding Liam Miller's testimonial will now buy a ticket for the event.

'If you can't help an ex-teammate then I don't see why you're on this planet' - Roy Keane on Liam Miller testimonial

Tickets for the game between a Manchester United XI and an Ireland/Celtic XI on September 25 go on sale at Ticket.ie at 10am this morning.

A star-studded lineup has been compiled.

The Manchester United XI will feature Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Ronny Johnsen, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin, David May, Louis Saha, Rio Ferdinand, Quentin Fortune, Andy Cole, Michael Clegg, Mikael Silvestre, Kevin Pilkington, Dion Dublin, Roy Carroll, Gary Neville and Alan Smith.

The Ireland/Celtic side will feature David Forde, Stephen Carr, Kevin Kilbane, Richard Dunne, Kenny Cunningham, Keith Andrews, Kevin Doyle, Stephen McPhail, Andy Reid, Robbie Keane, Damian Duff, Lee Carsley, Colin Healy, Shaun Maloney, Paul Lambert, John Hartson, Neil Lennon, Stylian Petrov and Shane Supple.

Speaking on Off The Ball AM, Keane said he was pleased the reaction he got from former teammate of Miller when he asked them to take part.

"All the players that I got in touch with at United were very quick to get back to me and were very happy to commit to the game," he said.

"They have a lot of respect for Liam and they were delighted to get involved in, I suppose, they want to respect him and obviously celebrate his career and life. So, [I'm] delighted with the response and the group of players and I'm looking forward to meeting up with all of them.

"The sadness will always be there when someone dies so young. Obviously Liam was 36 but we want to pay our respects towards him and obviously we're trying to raise some funds for Liam's wife and children, and Marymount, and there'll be other charities, no doubt, that will get the benefits of this occasion but yeah, there will obviously be sadness but it's also important that Liam's family get a chance to celebrate his career and with the players on-show and hopefully a big crowd - that will help them a small bit anyway in terms of their recovery.

"I think we're all obsessed with contracts and the money involved in the game and it's kind of dog-eat-dog and we all understand that and you get that when you're a player but Liam is still a teammate of ours.

"When players move on from clubs - you try and keep in touch and it's difficult but then when someone dies so suddenly - you realise how important teammates were.

"So the reaction I got from the United lads tells you all about what the game's about and you've got to try and help each other and if you can't go out of your way to help an ex-teammate then I don't see the point of being on this planet."

Keane praised the GAA for allowing the game to go ahead at the 45,000 capacity Pairc Ui Chaoimh and is hoping that as many people as possible attend.

"I know people were upset about it and were very emotional about it and people vented their frustrations about it with the GAA but we got there eventually and the GAA deserve credit for that and we just hope now that the people who were upset that they couldn't get tickets will now buy a ticket and turn up and, as I said, celebrate Liam's career."

Alex Ferguson was due to manage the Manchester United XI but Keane has taken over the reins after his former manager fell ill over the summer.

He's expecting to play around 45 minutes in the fixture.

Click here for ticket details.

Online Editors