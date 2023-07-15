‘If we don’t want someone, they won’t come’– Damien Duff explains role in Shelbourne transfer policy after Hull takeover

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff has stressed that he holds the final say on transfers even if the recruitment picture at the club has been changed by their new relationship with Hull City.

Hull’s Turkish owner Acun Ilicali acquired Shelbourne this summer and the subsequent arrival of two Tigers players – a loan for midfielder Harry Wood and full-time move for back-up keeper Harry Fisk – reflected the link-up.

However, a stir was caused by comments from Duff after last week’s game with UCD with the former Ireland international stating he’d taken a ‘backward seat’ in the transfer department and was placing his trust in people upstairs.

League of Ireland Friday Review

The clip from an in-house interview generated a considerable amount of discussion and Duff was asked by independent.ie to clarify the comments in the aftermath of his side’s 1-1 draw with Bohemians last night.

He said that a Hull database is now being utilised in the talent hunt but asserted that management make the definitive call on any individual, adding that he still has a preference for bringing in Irish players with a view to realising Ilicali’s ambitions to build a team that can challenge for silverware next season.

“There's obviously experts in their field that are helping the club and, yeah, myself and the staff still have a voice, an opinion. If we don't want someone they won't come,” stressed Duff.

“I wasn't trying to be clever (last week). I trust the people, they'll offer me players (and) say ‘do you like them or not’ so it's as simple as that really, don't read too much into it

“They've a database of players, obviously a lot UK based and we've our eyes on Ireland so it's just I guess coming together, banging heads, working well together which is what we have done.

“I'd always be of the firm view that successful teams here are primarily Irish anyway. It's not disrespecting anyone that comes across, the likes of Matty Smith, he's obviously a British boy but he signed up to the league and what we do brilliantly so, here, the door is always open.

“But as much as we've now got access now to the UK market and the European market, the world market, I still love the Irish market.”

Duff said that Shels have spoken to a number of players ahead of the close of the League of Ireland window at the end of this month.

However, a significant complication is the prospect of losing playmaker Jack Moylan with Lincoln City seeking to complete a deal for his services.

They can sign Moylan before the UK window shuts at the end of August and Shels will have to decide whether to cash in on a player who is out of contract in November and would therefore only earn a modest compensation figure for his current club.

Duff wasn’t asked specifically about the Lincoln link but said he had met with the Dubliner and his family last week to discuss his situation.

“There's a couple of clubs that are very, very serious about him,” he said. “Jack is up at the end of the season anyway. You can obviously buy him now.

"Jack knows my feelings on it, I know his. I called around to himself and his parents last Thursday anyway because, as much as I want Jack here at Shelbourne, I've said to him from day one when he was signing his contract that my dream is to get back Shelbourne back up being a top team and winning silverware but it's also to help young kids with dreams to get to the UK. Jack knows my feelings and I'll help him all I can.”

Moylan was on the scoresheet against his former club last night and should have a big role to play when the sides meet again in the FAI Cup next Friday.

He was replaced as Duff switched to a back five in the final minutes and the manager was frustrated with the concession of a ‘scruffy’ goal to in-form Jonathan Afolabi.

“Regardless of what formation we have on the pitch, it’s a poor goal from a big diagonal ball,” said Duff.

His opposite number Declan Devine was frustrated that his side needed to come from behind again, a habit that has been created by a series of slow starts in important games.

“I couldn’t tell you the last time we’ve sat on a bench and been able to enjoy the last 15 minutes of a game,” said Devine.

“We had a lot of talent on the pitch but we’ve just for some reason never gotten to grips with the game in the first half and that’s disappointing because we knew how difficult it was going to be. I thought we were really poor and far too open in transition, we were far too easy to play against. We’ll be delighted to get back to Dalymount because we’ve been good there.”