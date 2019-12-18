Minister for Sport Shane Ross says that the FAI sought an €18m 'bailout' at a meeting at Leinster House earlier this week.

'If the FAI goes, the League of Ireland goes' - stark picture painted as Shane Ross says FAI sought €18m 'bailout'

Ross is appearing today before the Oireachtas committee on transport, tourism and sport to discuss the latest situation at the FAI.

Ross said he was 'dismayed' the FAI declined an invitation to appear at the sitting, and repeated his message from Monday that he is seeking a meeting with UEFA about the Association's dire financial position - he is hopeful that will take place early next month.

The minister said that the FAI delegation came to Leinster House earlier this week 'seeking a bailout.' He confirmed the FAI had sought up to €18m as a bail-out. He added that a meeting is scheduled for tomorrow with the IRFU to discuss whether they are in a position to help with the FAI's stadium debt.

As reported by the Irish Independent earlier this month, UEFA officials believe that the FAI should consider selling their stake in the stadium.

Minister Ross added that Grant Thornton accompanied the FAI to a Monday meeting where the consequences of the Association going into examinership were discussed.

Under questioning from Sinn Fein TD Jonathan O'Brien, the minister acknowledged that scenario could have grave implications for the League of Ireland.

"My guess is that if the FAI goes, the League of Ireland goes the same way," Ross said.

Minister Ross also said that the KOSI report into the financial situation at the FAI has found that the cash-strapped association "is not fit to handle public funds".

"There is a steep mountain to climb before we can reinstate funding to the FAI," he added.

The report, which was commissioned by Sport Ireland, was referred to the Gardai last month followed a forensic audit of the FAI.

The minister has confirmed that he has been advised it would be "unlawful" to share the report with the committee, or to publish the report.

"I have also consulted with An Garda Síochána who have advised me that matters outlined in the KOSI Report are central to their investigations and those of the ODCE, and that to make the report public at this time could have serious implications for any criminal proceedings subsequently brought by the DPP," said the minister in his opening statement to the committee.

"While I would very much like to share the report, it was clear from the reply from An Garda Síochána that even a heavily redacted copy could undermine their work."

He added: "I can confirm, and I am somewhat relieved to confirm, to the committee that the KOSI auditors found that state funding given to the FAI was expended for the purposes it was given. This was of course one of the key questions we were seeking the auditors to answer."

Ross has also confirmed that the government will next month arrange funding to ensure 60 development officers all over the country can continue to work on youth field development.

"I would like to confirm at the outset that not one euro of this funding will go to the FAI," said Ross.

"Not a single cent will go to the FAI – either directly or indirectly – until we are fully satisfied that all weaknesses in governance and financial control have been fully addressed. The funding will be channelled through a payroll processing company who will make payments directly to the development officers themselves. The payroll processing company will also ensure the payment of deducted taxes, PRSI and expenses as appropriate.

"The development officers play a vital role in supporting clubs throughout the country. The last thing I would want to do is to disrupt their important work. Grassroots football must not suffer because of the mistakes of those at the top of the greasy pole."

