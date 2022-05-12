‘If that's what our society is, we are really in the s***’ – Nice boss condemns club’s fans over Sala chant

Ligue 1 clubs Nantes and Nice have condemned offensive chants sung by a section of Nice fans that mocked the late Emiliano Sala during their 4-2 home win over St Etienne on Wednesday.

The Argentine forward, who spent four seasons at Nantes, was killed in a plane crash at the age of 28 in January, 2019 days after signing for then Premier League club Cardiff City.

Nantes, who beat Nice in the French Cup final on Saturday, said in a statement: "FC Nantes discovered with horror the tenor of the songs of certain supporters of OGC Nice and can only strongly condemn such actions degrading the memory of Emiliano Sala.

"At the same time, FC Nantes would like to thank OGC Nice and its coach Christophe Galtier for their support and their firm condemnation of such remarks."

Nice said the behaviour was not in line with their values and condemned the "unthinkable and abject provocation by a minority of its supporters".

Usually, Nantes and Bordeaux fans - two of Sala's former clubs - applaud in the ninth minute as it was the number of his shirt and sing: 'He's an Argentine, who never gives up, Emiliano Sala.'

However, 'He's an Argentine who can't swim well, Emiliano under water,' was chanted by a number of fans in the ninth minute of Wednesday's match.

Nice manager Christophe Galtier also hit out at the fans in question, saying: "I have no words to describe what we heard.

“One of the first reactions in the dressing room was not chanting or cries of joy, or relief (after winning the game 4-2). It was to speak about what the players had heard.

“In the name of my dressing room, of my technical and medical staff, from the players, we would like to offer our apologies to Emiliano Sala's family and to Nantes.

'”ou hear a lot of things in stadiums, but these people – and there weren't just three of them – if they're not happy, they can come to the training ground and I'll say the same thing to them.

“We often say that what we see in stadiums is a reflection of society. If that's what our society is, we are really in the s***.

“It's surreal for me. I have no words. They need to stay at home. You cannot hear that in a stadium. If they're coming to insult the dead, then they can stay at home.”