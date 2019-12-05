'If Paul Cooke says people will be shocked, that really frightens me.' - Bernard O'Byrne on a dark day in store for FAI

No, it’s more like being in a room with a bomb that's about to go off, you know it’s about to go off and you can only guess what the damage will be.

Those serving at the coalface of the FAI have various ways to try and explain what’s coming today, a high noon in Dublin 15, when the association’s accounts for 2018, and also 2017, are presented to the public.

It’s tipped to be one of the most traumatic days in the association’s 99-year history, predictions of jaws on the floor once the extent of the FAI’s finances are laid bare.

Even those with the inside track will get little time to digest just how bad, how painful for football in Ireland, those figures will be.

Council members, staff and ‘stakeholders’ will receive the accounts by email shortly before the curtain is pulled up for that noon unveiling.

Football associations like unveiling things: new managers, government grants, new sponsors, new jerseys.

But the FAI, a body who in the space of a week lost their chosen CEO and their main sponsor and saw a report vital to their rebirth referred to An Garda Síochána, will not like today’s unveiling.

Reports of debts of €50m are said to be conservative and it will fall to FAI president Donal Conway and Paul Cooke, working under the title of Executive Lead.

"It’s going to be grim," says Bernard O’Byrne, a former CEO of the FAI who is now enjoying the stability and lack of scandal involved with his job as CEO of Basketball Ireland.

"I know Paul Cooke, he’s a friend of mine, and if he says people will be shocked, that really frightens me. I’d be worried about that."

Complete honesty has been promised. “This is warts and all, nothing hidden,” said one board member last night. “It will shock people but some stuff just can’t be hidden or held back, we need to restart everything and this is a way of doing it.”

For the past few summers, there’s been a ritual around the time of the FAI AGM where the soccer media got to grill former CEO John Delaney and the FAI’s chief financial officer about the accounts.

A bit like a poor 0-0 draw in a cup game which forced a replay no one wanted, all parties came away from the meetings feeling unsatisfied.

"The message we want clearly out of today at a very simple level is that the debt was €70m, it’s below €30m today, it will be below €20m next year and it’s within our capacity next year to be debt-free by 2020," Delaney said in July of 2018. "That’s our message."

That message today looks laughable, if all this wasn’t so serious, the FAI only staying in business due to a financial lifeline from UEFA which ends early next year.

The mission statement for the FAI now is to stay afloat, and Cooke will outline some sort of roadmap for that today.

Saving the FAI from extinction is possible.

"Football is in a bad place, it has a bad image and people don’t want to go near it," commented O’Byrne.

"If you make some excellent appointments with recognised people who have clout, if you make structural changes within the FAI, that all changes things for the better.

"It has to be rescued and it will be. But it needs to be root and branch."

The process won’t be in any way easy, and not everyone is on the same page. The board insist that by even holding a media conference today and putting the accounts, nasty and all as they are, into the public realm they are displaying how serious they are about being transparent.

Some of the foot-soldiers are not so sure. One member of the FAI Council complained that he only knew of today’s press event, and the proposed date for a reconvened AGM at the end of this month, from media reports.

Another figure at Council level moans about a lack of information: just one email sent since October.

A Council member expressed a fear that the FAI’s reaction to the accounts will be the equivalent of that schoolyard way out of trouble: A Big Boy Did It And Ran Away, fingers pointing at their former CEO Delaney, but it will take more than finger-pointing and pleas for forgiveness to emerge from this.

Conway’s presence on the board is, and will be, a permanent block to the repairing of relations with government and the restoration of state funding.

Shane Ross’s hard-line attitude to the FAI means he has no friends and no credibility on the FAI board. A post-election change of minister there could ease tensions, but only if Conway also departs.

And today’s bomb could have a lot of collateral damage.

