Wouldn't it just be something if Manchester City's response to losing out to Liverpool in this season's Premier League was to go out and buy Lionel Messi?

The little man has been making noises that he is "fed up" at Barcelona, having been at the Nou Camp since he was a boy and now wants a fresh challenge.

Of course, the fact that the little man's Barca contract is up in a year's time might just have something to do with his mumblings – if all he really wants is a pay rise and to stay in Catalonia, where he and his family have lived for over two decades.

But, but, this would be Messi's last chance to make a move.

He's 33 now, this will surely be the last long contract the Argentinian signs at a serious football club.

Money isn't really an issue for him surely, but does Messi want the challenge of a new club – of something different to top off a fabulous, fabulous career?

Manchester City could afford his salary of £2m a month. They could afford a transfer fee now and, of course, the footballer would go back to working with coach Pep Guardiola.

It all adds up.

Of course, if City don't win their appeal against the European ban, then the move is surely off, as Messi would not want to go to a club that cannot play in next season's Champions League – and maybe the one after it.

Appeal

But if they did succeed in that appeal, the Sky Blues would have to be the team in pole position to get their man.

Who else could sign Messi? He can't join Real Madrid, and Juventus could never afford Messi AND Cristiano Ronaldo.

If Liverpool can't pay for Timo Werner, they can't pay for Messi and it is hard to see how Manchester United's American 'value-for-money' owners would go for a 33-year-old.

Chelsea could, but they've already signed Hakim Zayech from Ajax and also Werner for next season.

They need a good goalkeeper and a centre-half too, and, all in all, Frank Lampard seems to be building for the long term at Stamford Bridge.

But would the young coach be tempted by the chance of two seasons working with Messi? Yes has to be the answer.

Still you suspect that Messi coming in on top of that buying spree would put Chelsea in trouble with the Financial Fair Play rules.

They would have to get rid of far more players than the rumoured departures of Kepa, Marcos Alonso, Pedro and Willian to balance the 'Fair Play' books then.

But wouldn't it just be great if Messi came to England?

For years, we've been arguing over whether he or Ronaldo is the best player in the world.

What is certain is that neither man has played in the Premier League when in his prime, for Ronaldo has been a far better player over the last six or seven years than he was when at Old Trafford.

And it is a shame that the Premier League hasn't had at least one of these most gifted footballers decorating it over the last while.

Tell you one thing, if Messi does end up at Manchester City, I won't be backing Liverpool to defend their title next season.

Speaking of Liverpool, their celebrations hit a wall on Thursday night when City gave them a right hammering.

Liverpool played like a team that had been celebrating well, if not wisely, over a few days last weekend.

They get back on the horse against Aston Villa this afternoon at Anfield and you suspect Jurgen Klopp (right) has told his players that, for all they have achieved this season, a performance like the one produced at the Etihad Stadium was simply not acceptable.

So Aston Villa could really suffer against a fired up set of champions.

And I really fear for my old club, the Villa, now in terms of staying in the Premier League.

They and Bournemouth are just struggling for traction since the resumption and West Ham's win over Chelsea last Wednesday was a huge blow to both sides.

Maybe today, Aston Villa will go out and have a free hit against Liverpool, they've nothing to lose.

But they'll most probably lose and it would be another step on a disastrous road for Villa, as they look like going straight back down.

It could take them years to come back up as so many good players in their early and mid-20s would leave the club to go back to the top flight.

Immense

On a different note, every football fan had to enjoy the performance of Kevin De Bruyne for Manchester City against Liverpool – he was immense, as the Belgian has been all season.

He ran the show from about 15 minutes into the game, after Mo Salah had hit the post. If that goal had gone in, with the score 0-0 at the time, would it have changed the course of the match completely?

Still, the idea of De Bruyne slipping through his precise passes for Messi, or vice versa, must curdle the blood of every Premier League defender.

I just wonder would De Bruyne win this season's Player of the Year gong even though the Anfield club have been clearly the best team this season?

There is a precedent for it. In 1999, Manchester United won their famous Treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, but those who admired that fabulous team put United players 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th in the voting.

With the United vote split, David Ginola of Newcastle United came through to be voted player of the year.

It remains one of the strangest awards ever made in football. But could something similar happen in 2020?

Yes, is my answer to that. For all of Liverpool's magnificence this season, have any of Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk or Alisson in goal for Liverpool played as well for their team as De Bruyne has for his?

And that alone might swing the award De Bruyne's way.

It's been a crazy season, so why not have a crazy outcome such as that.