'If Messi wants the challenge of a new club could Man City and Pep tempt him into a Premier League swansong?'

Paul McGrath

Lionel Messi has been linked with Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA) Expand

Wouldn't it just be something if Manchester City's response to losing out to Liverpool in this season's Premier League was to go out and buy Lionel Messi? 

The little man has been making noises that he is "fed up" at Barcelona, having been at the Nou Camp since he was a boy and now wants a fresh challenge.

Of course, the fact that the little man's Barca contract is up in a year's time might just have something to do with his mumblings – if all he really wants is a pay rise and to stay in Catalonia, where he and his family have lived for over two decades.

