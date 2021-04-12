| 7.6°C Dublin

If Liverpool play as badly as they did in Madrid or even repeat their Villa performance, they have no chance

John Aldridge

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool scores the winner against Aston Villa at Anfield. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

TRENT Alexander-Arnold’s last-minute winner against Aston Villa on Saturday gave Liverpool some much needed hope – but I’m still baffled by what Jurgen Klopp’s men are serving up each week.

It looked like the same old story was about to be played out when Villa took the lead at Anfield, with Liverpool’s lacklustre performance very similar to what we saw from them as they lost six games in a row on home soil recently.

