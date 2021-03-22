| 8.3°C Dublin

‘If I was good enough, I’d have been at Liverpool longer’ - No regrets for Darren Potter

His Reds career was over at 20 but Darren Potter is proud of post-Anfield days

Republic of Ireland's Darren Potter taking on Brazil's Julio Baptista during a friendly at Croke Park Expand
Darren Potter Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice

The start was pretty memorable, a win and a clean sheet in an away Champions League tie for Liverpool, one of those debuts that many dream of but few achieve. The end, though, was sadly forgettable.

Darren Potter’s final game as a professional footballer, six months ago, was a loss in an FA Cup tie between his side, Altrincham, and AFC Fylde. He lasted only an hour of the defeat, his only game for the club in a very brief stint, and knew then, at the age of 35, that his time was up, so the boots were hung up.

“It felt right to retire, it was an easier decision to make than I thought, if you asked me five years ago, I’d have said deciding to retire would be the worst decision in the world, but it wasn’t,” says Potter.

