If City’s win at Everton was the mark of title winners, United dropping points at West Brom was the mark of a team that won’t win it any time soon

Paul McGrath

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

EVEN if something should go wrong for Manchester City at Arsenal this afternoon, I still can’t see any team catching them at the top of the Premier League come the finish in May.

The way City went to Everton last Wednesday and won, with a bit to spare, was the mark of true champions.

Going to Goodison Park, to play an Everton team having a decent season, is just the sort of tricky match you must win as potential champions.

