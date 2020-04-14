| 9.7°C Dublin

'I'd seen Langan and O'Brien do it and I knew if those lads could come out of Ringsend and play for their country, I could'

Dublin soccer hotspots: Part One - Ringsend

Dave Langan of Ireland goes past the Cyprus defence in 1980 Expand

Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Aidan Fitzmaurice

It’s the most expensive piece of real estate in the country, always has been, where every blade of grass is valuable.

But Dublin 4, and that little corner of it called Ringsend, has struggled but also coped with the lack of space and opportunity for decades, this spot with a claim to be the first real hub of soccer activity in the country.

Phibsboro, and Dalymount Park, may be seen as the real home of Irish football. Tallaght, birthplace of the current Ireland manager and all-time top scorer and home to Shamrock Rovers, may claim supremacy today, but Ringsend can be put forward as the old heartbeat of Dublin soccer.

