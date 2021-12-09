Ian Morris has ‘no animosity’ to Damien Duff after reaching end of road with Shels

Ian Morris picked up the manager of the year award for his work with Shelbourne last season. Photo: Sportsfile

Former Shelbourne manager Ian Morris said he holds ‘no animosity’ towards Damien Duff for taking his job but admitted that he knew for some time that things weren’t looking good for him behind the scenes.

The First Division-winning boss parted ways with Shels after the final game of the season. Morris collected the second tier’s manager of the year award at last Friday’s PFA Ireland awards and made headlines for a one sentence quip when asked to sum up his campaign: “Won the league, got promotion, manager of year, I got the bullet.”

The official statement after his exit suggested Morris had opted to step down but he has painted a different picture. He said he sensed he was in trouble after a loss to Galway in August.

“I think there was a little inkling when we were 17 games unbeaten and then our 18th game we went to Galway and we got beaten up there and I got pulled in to basically say that if I didn’t win the next game, there would basically be a discussion the week after,” Morris told the LOI Central podcast.

“I thought if you’re going to your 18th game and that’s your first loss then something is not right in the background. I had something in my head there that something wasn’t right.”

Morris said discussions subsequently took place around plans for the 2022 campaign but the picture changed at short notice a week before the end of the campaign.

“I’d obviously put a couple of things to the club on what I’d wanted, the previous month, what we needed going forward and the answer came back that it was time for them to go another way and that was it,” he said.

“I left on really good terms. You see other managers leave a club and it can turn really sour. I was able to walk out after a really good last game against UCD in terms of the fans, I shook everyone’s hand. In that sense, it was OK

“There was constant communication but ultimately the shareholders and the owner have the final say on everything.

“Damien is a global name so it’s always going to attract that amount of attention and publicity and his reputation is huge,” said Morris, when asked how he felt when the Duff news made a splash.

“I’ve no animosity or anything there, I’m not that way inclined. He’s taken that first manager’s gig so it will be interesting to see how he adapts but they should have a really good go at it with the budget and investment that has been put in.”