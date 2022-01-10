'I wouldn’t listen too much to what he says' - Roy Keane blasts Harry Maguire's 'rubbish'

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire knows the players have to do better (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Roy Keane has accused Man United captain Harry Maguire of talking 'rubbish' after the central defender issued a rallying cry to his team-mates ahead of Monday's FA Cup tie against Aston Villa.

Man United and interim manager Ralf Rangnick have come under renewed pressure after last week's shock 1-0 home defeat to Wolves, and are seeking an upturn in performance in their cup clash.

Speaking to the Man United website, Maguire - who has struggled this season - told fans that the squad are still fighting to turn things around.

“I’m the captain and leader in the dressing room, and I’ve had private conversations with the players and the management which will remain private," Maguire said.

“Make no mistake about it, I’m here for the fight and I know my team-mates are.

“I expect them to be and if they’re not then – like I said – there’s something wrong.

“We have a big squad. Of course, not all players will always be happy as they are not playing but that’s football and we all have to remain professional.”

However, speaking on ITV's FA Cup coverage, former Man United captain Roy Keane was far from impressed with Maguire's words.

"How many times has he said that? I wouldn’t listen too much to what Harry has to say," Keane said.

"I’ll judge a player on what he does on a football pitch, not what rubbish he comes out with about players sticking together and we need to do more. Judge a player on what he does on a football pitch and United aren’t doing enough.

“I still expect United to turn up and put on a performance but it’s not been good enough recently.”