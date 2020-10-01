'I would love to play against Mourinho for sure' - Giovagnoli wants Spurs test in Europa group stage

Dundalk interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli and Dundalk assistant coach Giuseppe Rossi celebrate at the final whistle of the Europa League play-off win over KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk coach Filippo Giovagnoli says he's love a crack at Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in the group stages of the Europa League when the draw is made at UEFA HQ on Friday.

The Lilywhites became the third Irish side to make it to the group stages, following Shamrock Rovers in 2011 and the club's previous success in 2016, with a 3-1 win over Faroese side KI at the Aviva Stadium.

Some big names were knocked out of the competition at the playoff round stage, Legia Warsaw, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray and Sporting Lisbon all defeated as Dundalk go through.

Giovagnoli admitted he was not pleased with his side's "nervous" display in a 3-1 win but is happy to be in the draw and knows who he wants next.

"I would love to play against Jose Mourinho for sure. He is an icon of soccer, so just to meet him on the pitch, it would be amazing," he said, Spurs through after a 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa.

Dundalk's Daniel Kelly, centre, celebrates with his team-mates Patrick McEleney, 11, and Sean Murray following the Europa League play-off win over KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Dundalk's Daniel Kelly, centre, celebrates with his team-mates Patrick McEleney, 11, and Sean Murray following the Europa League play-off win over KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

"It’s an amazing result. We always believed that we can get through. We worked so hard, we were completely dedicated. To be honest tonight I am not happy with the performance because the team was really nervous.

"You can see this in the build-up, in the technical execution, in the first-touch. But maybe this stadium, the importance of the game made us not perform really well. But tonight the result is the only thing that matters.

"We have to be happy with the result and we are going to work to play better soccer for sure," he added.

"We are in the history of the football here. It sounds strange, I don’t even realise yet how important it is. But maybe tomorrow when I wake up I am going to understand better.”

Meanwhile, winger Daniel Kelly says it was the stuff of dreams to score for Dundalk and help them make sure of a place in the group stage of the Europa League.

"It’s unbelievable. I was dreaming about it last night. I knew I’d be involved at some stage, so I was just praying I got a chance and thankfully I came up with a goal to seal it for us. But it was backs against the walls for a couple of moments, but thankfully we held on," Kelly said.

Kelly grew up in Ringsend, right beside the Dublin 4 stadium and he looked back on the journey he had made.

"I’d say my da, ma and bro’ are wrecking the gaff back at home, it’s only down the road. It’s amazing, unbelievable. I was playing Leinster Senior League three years ago, so to be here now is the stuff of dreams," he says.

"Since the two lads (manager Filippo Giovagnoli and coach Giuseppe Rossi) came in, everyone has been working their socks off. We knew we'd have a chance with the luck of the draw. The league wasn't great for us this year, but we'd have bitten your hand off to be in the Europa League group stages," Kelly added.

