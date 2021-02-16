'I would have been unhappy with myself if I stayed' – Damien Duff opens up on Ireland exit

Damien Duff says he would have been "unhappy with himself" if he'd stayed in his role as coach to the senior Ireland squad under Stephen Kenny.

But he dismissed some claims that he had let Kenny or his country down by leaving his post before the World Cup campaign had started, Duff's exit coming at the same time as Alan Kelly's resignation as goalkeeping coach.

Duff quit his post in the FAI as senior team coach in January, nine weeks after the last international of 2020 and three months ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign and bar a short FAI statement announcing his exit, Duff had not expanded on his reasons.

He was reticent about talking about the issue when he appeared on RTE TV ahead of the Liverpool-RB Leipzig Champions League tie, saying he wanted to keep his reasons private but he also said he had no regrets.

"I felt strongly about things and I would have been unhappy with myself if I'd stayed," he said when pressed on his reasons for leaving.

"I don't really have a lot to say on the matter, I know I made the right decision, not one day has passed where I have regretted it," he told RTE.

"I know it's not ideal for the manager but at the same time I guess it's a chance for him to bring in a better coach than me, he has done ok on the goalkeeping side already, he has brought in Dean Kiely, a great guy who will bring a great energy to the side, a top coach who is coaching at the top level in the Premier League every week.

"The only person that's lost out is me by walking away, you are soon forgotten, staff and players, I am sure they don't have a problem with it and it's water under the bridge.

"I have given up because I walked away, the chance to represent my country which is a massive, massive honour, the chance to coach elite players, which doesn't come around very often. I lost a lot of focus which a lot of ex-players will tell you you need in your life. I know football people want to know but I just want to keep it private," added Duff, who retains his post as coach of the Shelbourne U-17 side.

Duff told RTE presenter Darragh Maloney: "You told me two weeks ago when you asked me to do the show tonight, you told me then 'we're going to have to ask you about it' and I thought, 'really'?

"I can't hide away in my house forever because I left the FAI. People will say I have let my country down. I let nobody down. I will continue to dedicate myself to Irish football, in a different capacity, by coaching young players and improving young players, hopefully improving myself as a coach.

"All I have ever done since I wore the Irish shirt from U-14, U-15 is dedicate myself to Irish football and I will never let my country down, I will continue to work for Irish football, in a different way."

Online Editors