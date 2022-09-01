‘I wish him the best of luck’ – Callum Robinson to leave West Brom today with permanent move to Cardiff City

Callum Robinson will complete his move to Cardiff City later today after they agreed a fee for the Ireland striker with West Brom.

Robinson (27) has three years left on his deal with WBA but has fallen out of favour and was unlikely to play for them again, with boss Steve Bruce willing to allow him go, once it was on a permanent deal and not a loan.

A number of clubs were linked, but Cardiff led the chase, and Robinson will sign later today once he completes his medical.

"It looks as if he's on his way, Cardiff I think, is the one that's agreed the fee," Bruce said today. "We always knew we had to balance the books. I wish him the best of luck if that happens. It hasn't gone so well of late for Robbo these past few weeks, but I wish him the best of luck - he's a really smashing lad and a great pro."