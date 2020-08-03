'I went to take a throw-in at Celtic Park and a guy just said: 'Why don't you just f*** off back to Chelsea''

9 May 1998: Craig Burley of Celtic holds the trophy aloft after Celtic beat St Johnstone 2-0 to become the league champions. \ Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill/Allsport

“I went to take a throw-in at Celtic Park and a guy stood up behind me and said: 'Why don’t you just f*** off back to Chelsea now.' At the time, I thought to myself; that sounds like a great idea.“

The words of Craig Burley as he reflects on the start of Celtic’s iconic 1997/98 title-winning season are only part of story that left a lasting impression on all who lived through it.

As Steven Gerrard and his Rangers side set out on their mission to stop Celtic clinging their tenth successive Scottish title with a win at Aberdeen on Saturday, Burnley speaks from experience when he warns they will be under the most intense pressure imaginable as they look to halt a green tide of history in the coming months.

This is a tale that is more than sport. This is passion and emotion on a different level and as Burley reflects on Celtic’s title triumph 22 years ago, he does so with a quiver in his voice.

Having played a key role in Chelsea’s 1997 FA Cup final win, Burley returned to his homeland to be confronted by a storm that didn’t lift for ten long months, as he recalls in a compelling interview with Independent.ie.

Read More

“I didn’t realise that this ten in a row thing was going to be as nuts as it was, but it didn’t take me long to find out what I had stepped into,” he told us from his base in America, where is an ESPN analyst.

“I was in a bubble in the Premier League in England getting to the FA Cup final with Chelsea, so I wasn’t paying much attention to what was going on north of the border.

“Within about 24 hours of signing for Celtic, I realised that this season was going to be of paramount importance. I remember someone describing it as the most important season for Celtic since they won the European Cup in 1967. That kind of pressure doesn’t help any footballer.

“The Celtic fans were beyond desperate not to let Rangers steamroller their tenth title and you could feel the tension in the air from the moment we kicked the first ball that season. This was different, this meant more and they were not afraid to let you know about it.

“It’s already a pressurised scenario playing in Glasgow, at Ibrox or Celtic Park, but this was another level. If you lose a run-of-the-mill game to Kilmarnock in a regular season, they want to kill you after the game, but when you lost a game in this season, they were bursting at the seams to get at you.

“They are waiting outside the stadium for an hour after a game to give you some abuse and it wasn’t polite stuff, let me tell you.

“When we lost at Hibs on the opening day, that was bad enough. The next week we lost to Dunfermline at home and, ‘Oh my God, you have no idea’.

“I went to take a throw-in during that game at Celtic Park and a guy stood up behind me and said: Why don’t you just f*** off back to Chelsea now. At the time, I thought to myself; that sounds like a great idea.”

Expand Close Celtic Coach Wim Jansen and Murdo McLeod celebrate after Celtic became the 1998 league champions. Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill/Allsport / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Celtic Coach Wim Jansen and Murdo McLeod celebrate after Celtic became the 1998 league champions. Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill/Allsport

Wim Jansen had been appointed as Celtic manager a month before the season got underway, with the rush to sign new players seeing the club recruit the likes of Burley, Henrik Larsson and Paul Lambert in a bid to kick-start a team that had failed to halt Rangers’ dominance for a decade.

That haphazard preparation contributed to a slow start to the season, as a powerful Rangers side featuring Andy Goram, Richard Gough, Brian Laudrup, Paul Gascoigne, Gordon Durie and Marco Negro looked well set to cement their place in the history books by sealing a tenth title in a row.

Yet, as Burley remembers, the moment when he believed Celtic could defy the odds and lift the title, he picks out two key games that changed the mood in Glasgow.

“I’d say we started to believe it was possible to win the title before Christmas after we won the League Cup,” he said.

“The team started to string wins together and one game that stands out for me was the UEFA Cup game against a good Liverpool team at Celtic Park.

“We drew the game in the end and Steve McManaman scored a great goal late on when he ran the length of the field to equalise, but we had given them a pasting for most of that game after Michael Owen scored the opener for them and should have won. That match gave us an idea that we were a pretty good team.

“Then we needed to win the New Year’s game against Rangers to give ourselves a chance. It was one of the most pressurised games I ever played in.

“They could have opened up a seven-point lead that day and it would have been insurmountable for us with the team they had. At the time, it was a big deal all over the UK. Sky sent up Martin Tyler and Andy Gary to commentate as it was a big deal back then.

“I scored the first, Lambo (Paul Lambert) scored a peach to clinch it, we played really well, our best performance of the season as we won 2-0. From that point, it was game on.”

Celtic’s title coronation could have come in the penultimate game of the season against Dunfermline, but a defeat confirmed the pressure was affecting Jansen’s side and it led to a tension-filled week ahead of the final game of the season against St Johnstone.

“Training building up to that game was terrible, the pressure had become so intense,” added Burley.

“Early in that week, I remember vividly Jansen blowing his whistle and calling a halt to training. He sent everyone home. We were all so tense that we were flying into tackles and kicking lumps out of each other.

“We were ready to explode, it had just become too much for us. It was just that everything had built up to a bottleneck and he sent us away to cool down, come back and start again.

“The game itself was horrible as the pressure was massive. After Henrik scored early, you could feel the tension around the place build until Harald Brattbakk scored the second goal. It was job done and it was one of the great title wins.

“It’s okay winning eight and nine titles in a row when the opposition is weak and the tension is not there, but to do it in that, of all seasons, was very special.”

Expand Close Then Celtic captain Tommy Boyd celebrates the Bhoys 1997/98 title triumph after a game against St Johnstone. Pic: David Maher/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Then Celtic captain Tommy Boyd celebrates the Bhoys 1997/98 title triumph after a game against St Johnstone. Pic: David Maher/Sportsfile

This season, the Celtic players can prepare for something similar as their own ten-in-a-row bid will bring its own unique set of pressures.

If their experience is anything like the side that secured a place in Celtic folklore 22 years ago, they are in for a hell of a ride.

Online Editors