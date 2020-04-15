'I went to so many funerals. For sons and fathers and brothers and sisters who died together on the terrace'

TODAY should have marked the final chapter in the Hillsborough tragedy.

The 31st anniversary of the disaster that changed English football forever was scheduled to mark the final occasion when families of the 96 souls lost in the horrors that unfolded on April 15th 1989 would gather at Anfield to mourn their loss and celebrate their legacy, with this dark and ugly story taking far too long to reach a conclusion.

It has taken that long for justice to be served for those who were killed as they attended the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, with the crush at the Leppings Lane end of Hillsborough one of the more chilling episodes in sport.

The cover-up committed after the event by the British authorities and the police caused almost as much pain as the disaster itself, with those taken away in such horrific circumstances being blamed in some quarters for their own deaths as a series of lies were fed to a media pack that ran the false information they had been given and were then dragged into the plot to camouflage the truth.

Yet after a series of court victories in recent years ensured families of the Hillsborough victims can finally rest in peace and those who deserve to be blamed for the tragedy have been exposed, this latest anniversary marks a moment to move on.

We spoke to the Liverpool-born duo of Steve McMahon and John Aldridge to get their memories of a tragedy that touched them more than most, with the pain of that day eased by the passage of time and the legal battles that have cleared the fog of suspicion that hung over the club's supporters.

"The truth has come out now and we all know that the fans were not to blame," begins McMahon, speaking at an event ahead of a screening of BT Sport documentary Two Tribes.

"All the nonsense that was printed in a certain newspaper about fans stealing wallets from dead supporters and urinating on them was nonsense and yet those stories made the pain of what had happened all the worse for the families.

"We all knew that nonsense wasn't true and now the world knows. You can point a finger at whoever you want, but the supporters did not cause this disaster and when they were accused of doing so, the people of Liverpool stood up to the authorities at the highest levels of the British establishment and fought back. They cleared the good names of their loves ones who lost their lives that day."

Just six minutes had passed in the contest between Kenny Dalglish's Liverpool and Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest when referee Ray Lewis took the players off the field as he was informed of a 'problem' behind the goal being guided by Reds keeper Bruce Grobbelaar.

In the desperate minutes and hours that followed, the scale of the tragedy became evident, with McMahon's fellow Scouser John Aldridge recalling his emotions from a day that changed his life forever.

"I felt a sense of responsibility for what happened," began Aldridge, who was leading the line for Liverpool that day. "These people had gone to watch me play a football match and they never returned home. My people, Liverpool people. How can you come to terms with that?

"I went to so many funerals of the Hillsborough victims. One for two sisters, others for sons and fathers. Brothers and sisters who died together on the Leppings Lane terrace. It was horrendous, impossible to comprehend and we just had to find a way to get through it.

"If this kind of incident happened now, I’m sure all the Liverpool players and the staff would have been given counselling and looking back now, that’s what I needed, but back in 1989, it wasn’t the done thing.

"So we just had to deal with it in the best way we could. My wife Joan and all my family had to put up with a hell of a lot of crap from me during that period and thankfully, everyone stood by me as I needed all the support I could get at the time."

Aldridge admits he considered quitting football after the disaster, but three weeks later he was back for what he considered to be the most important game of his goal laden career as Liverpool played Forest in a re-arranged semi-final at Old Trafford.

"I thought about giving up the game, of course I did," he continues. "You can’t imagine going back on a football field when you have been part of something like that and when I decided I would pull on the Liverpool shirt again, the re-arranged semi-final against Forest became the biggest match of my life.

"The goals I scored that day mean so much to me. Arguably more than any goal I scored. We had to win, we had to do it for the people who perished at Hillsborough and this is why the two goals I scored to help get Liverpool to the FA Cup final are the most important of my career."

The agony generated by the tragedy was felt across Merseyside, with Everton's progression to the FA Cup final to play their local rivals seemingly a fitting conclusion to a tragic story and yet Toffees striker Graeme Sharp reflects on the memorable day at Wembley with mixed emotions.

"Looking at it now in hindsight, that FA Cup final should not have been played," says Sharp. "After everything that happened at Hillsborough, to play a final six weeks later doesn't seem right now.

"It was hard for the Everton players to get back to playing football, believe me. Yet that was nothing compared to what it was like for the Liverpool players who had been to funerals of the victims, seen how it had affected the families and were sharing their grief in many ways.

"At the time, people were saying we had to play the game because the people who died at Hillsborough would have wanted us to carry on. They said it would be great for the families if Liverpool won and they could take some comfort from it.

"Well, the alternative to that is what happens if we had won that day and the FA Cup that Liverpool wanted to dedicate to the fans that lost their lives was not delivered? That would have been a horrible day for everyone on their side of the fence.

"I know some Liverpool players didn't want to play the re-arranged semi-final and I can only imagine how hard it was for them, but a little like the situation we are in now with the coronavirus, players will be asked to play at some point and they will have to do that."

Liverpool won that Wembley showpiece occasions with goals from Aldridge and an extra-time winner from Ian Rush, with McMahon offering an alternative view of the occasion to Sharp.

"We had to play that game and we had to get football back again," he adds. "We did our but to male that happen, but it was hard for footballers to go from being players in an FA Cup semi-final on a Saturday and talking to mother and fathers who had lost their sons and daughters the next day.

"Then the final was special. Yes it was emotional, it was also special. Being a scouser, having captained Everton and Liverpool and being part of what is a special day in the history of my city. Winning that game was the icing on the cake and hopefully those looking down on us who were there at Hillsborough that day had a little smile as we lifted that trophy."

Ronnie Whelan was the Liverpool skipper who lifted the FA Cup in a moment that could only be dedicated to those who would have witnessed the final had fate not intervened in the cruelest fashion imaginable, with the legacy to those who lost their lives 31 years ago in evidence as we look at the glitzy stadiums that are now part of the Premier League story.

"Nothing will bring back those we lost on that horrible, sickening day, but at least the lies being pedalled by so many in the years since can now be exposed for what they are," adds Aldridge. "They will never walk alone and they will never be forgotten. It is the least they deserve after they were let down by so many at Hillsborough."

Watch Two Tribes, part of the BT Sport Films series, on Wednesday at 10pm on BT Sport 2. This channel is available to all Sky subscribers through Sports Extra in Ireland.