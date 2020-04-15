| 5.5°C Dublin

'I went to so many funerals. For sons and fathers and brothers and sisters who died together on the terrace'

Items left at Anfield&rsquo;s Hillsborough memorial (Nigel French/PA) Expand

Items left at Anfield’s Hillsborough memorial (Nigel French/PA)

Kevin Palmer

TODAY should have marked the final chapter in the Hillsborough tragedy.

The 31st anniversary of the disaster that changed English football forever was scheduled to mark the final occasion when families of the 96 souls lost in the horrors that unfolded on April 15th 1989 would gather at Anfield to mourn their loss and celebrate their legacy, with this dark and ugly story taking far too long to reach a conclusion.

It has taken that long for justice to be served for those who were killed as they attended the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, with the crush at the Leppings Lane end of Hillsborough one of the more chilling episodes in sport.