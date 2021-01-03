'I was told I was a bad egg, wasn't good for the club. We had a few arguments and I moved on'

It’s been years, he admits, since he sat down and watched a Premier League game.

For Jason Gavin, the focus, from his home in Australia, falls closer to home in Dublin.

“What I like to do is put on RTÉ radio on a Saturday and see what’s going on in the League of Ireland, I have a few mates still in the league, people like Stephen Bradley, so I like to check up on the scores. I lost touch with the boys I knew in England and I am closer to the lads from the League of Ireland,” says Gavin, based in Perth and working in construction.

“But I don’t miss football one bit. I’m away from football, I went straight into construction from football and lost interest in the soccer, that was seven or eight years ago. I haven’t watched a Premier League game in five years.”

It’s a strange turnaround as the Premier League was his playground for a decent spell, Gavin netting 31 Premier appearances for Middlesbrough (1999-2002).

He played with the current manager of England, played under two others (Steve McClaren and Terry Venables) and in that four-season spell in the English top flight acquitted himself well.

“I remember playing against Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke and their movement was just different to anything I had been used to.

“You had to concentrate every second of the game, they were top-class players.

“Once that Manchester United side took the lead against you it was game over. It was a pleasure to play against that group of people,” says Gavin, now 40.

Yet despite that bright start, playing in defence for Boro in the Premier League as a teenager, English football petered out quickly for the Tallaght man and he saw more action in his five years as a League of Ireland player, with Shamrock Rovers, Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic, than in his time in England.

With a move to Australia in 2010 he dropped down a level, playing outside the top flight with Stirling Lions, and after three years there, still a young man, he hung up his boots.

But he’d packed a lot into that time as a Premier League footballer, with Boro.

“My debut (May 1999) was great, Newcastle away in a big local derby,” he recalls.

“I travelled with the team but didn’t expect to play, but in the dressing-room I was named in the team. I was like, ‘what’s going on here?’. First thing I did was nip out of the dressing-room to ring my mam and dad to say, ‘I’m playing today’ and that was it, out I went to play against Alan Shearer and Duncan Ferguson. I was very nervous but I did ok.

“I must have done ok as I started the next game, against Manchester United, up against Yorke and Cole. That was some United team, they were on their way to winning the league and they played us on one of the last days of the season but it was an honour to play against them.”

Over the following three seasons Gavin picked up games: six Premier League appearances in 1999/2000, 14 in 2000/’01 and nine in 2001/’02.

Bench

He knows he was a bit-part player, asked to fill in when needed but then dropped back to the bench when the bigger names were available again.

“Boro were big spenders at the time, any time I got into the team I did well but they tended to spend on players, people like (Gareth) Southgate and (Ugo) Ehiogu, (Gianluca) Festa, (Gary) Pallister, lads like that,” he says.

“When they arrived I was out of the team and that was a frustration for me. I was in to cover the problem, I’d play well but as soon as a player recovered from injury or else they signed someone, I was back on the bench.

“I look back now and think if I’d been at a different club, who were not big spenders, it might have been different – but you can’t change the past.”

Jason Gavin celebrating with Robbie Keane and Kevin Fahey of the FAI after the European U-18 Championship final win against Germany in 1998. Picture credit; David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Whatsapp Jason Gavin celebrating with Robbie Keane and Kevin Fahey of the FAI after the European U-18 Championship final win against Germany in 1998. Picture credit; David Maher / SPORTSFILE

There were tough times for Gavin: a 5-1 loss to Arsenal, with a Marc Overmars hat-trick, was one lesson. But his Boro side had their moments too: a 0-0 draw at Anfield (January 2000) and a 3-0 win away to the Gunners.

“That was at a time when Arsenal were on fire and we were a little side like Boro, fighting against relegation.

“We still had a good squad and good managers, Bryan Robson was great, Terry Venables was good for me as he played me in a lot of games,” he says.

“We had a great defence: Curtis Fleming, Colin Cooper, Gianluca Festa, Gary Pallister. Tough, tough men but good players. We didn’t have the best players in the Premier League but we had blokes who would give 100 per cent every game they played.

“We had to fight for our lives in every game and we had lads who gave their all. We didn’t have the talent that Chelsea and Arsenal and Man United had but we had determination to give our all, we had real talent going forward and determination at the back, it was a decent mix.”

McClaren was not so good for Gavin.

“I didn’t get on with McClaren, he wasn’t happy with my attitude and it was a clash of personalities. I was there for eight years but I knew, under McClaren, that it was over, the way he spoke to me and treated me. When it was time for me to leave he told me to make sure I went to a decent level and not drop down too much,” he says.

A 2003 move to Bradford City, then in the Championship, was a disaster: relegation, unpaid wages, administration and an injury.

By 2005 he was happy to pack his bags and head home, signing for Shamrock Rovers when their manager Roddy Collins refused to take no for an answer.

“I was told not to go there by other players as Rovers weren’t financially sound,” he says. “And after a few months they had to move me on, they were screwed financially, I was the highest-paid player there and they needed me off the wage bill so I was happy to go and Drogheda felt right.”

Drogheda United's Declan O'Brien and Jason Gavin, right, lift the League of Ireland Premier Division trophy back in 2007. Picture credit: Paul Mohan / SPORTSFILE

Whatsapp Drogheda United's Declan O'Brien and Jason Gavin, right, lift the League of Ireland Premier Division trophy back in 2007. Picture credit: Paul Mohan / SPORTSFILE

A spell at Drogheda United (2005-’08) brought trophies and European football, but a falling out with manager Paul Doolin led to an exit – to St Pat’s.

“I was told I was a bad egg, wasn’t good for the club. We had a few arguments and I moved on. But I have no ill will towards Paul, if I saw him tomorrow I’d shake his hand,” says Gavin, who was part of Ireland’s victorious team at the U-18 European Championships in 1998.

Money problems arose later at St Pat’s (2008-’10), Gavin admitting that he was “possibly the highest-paid player in the league at the time”.

When pay cuts were offered he started to think in broader terms and Australia, in 2010, appealed.

“I’ve been here for 11 years now, I came over here with the missus – she’s an Aussie – and the kids and settled down, it was a good move for me at the time.

“St Pat’s were keen to get me off the wage bill and it worked out well, I wanted out and they wanted me out. And I don’t see myself moving home,” he says.

Joining lower-tier side Stirling Lions, the plan was to catch the eye and get a club in the A-League as he was still only 30.

“But that didn’t happen, they had a limit on foreign players allowed at each team, and I wasn’t a big name, you saw lads like Robbie Fowler go over, and put my name up against the likes of them and there’s only one winner,” Gavin recalls.

“It was decent money for part-time football at Stirling Lions but they also guarantee to get you a job, which was important. So I had to get a full-time job which was a bit different.

“I got into the construction industry, oil and gas, and that’s my job now, I work on the rigging and I’m a crane operator, structural steel, it’s a high-risk job as it’s oil and gas. I’m based in Perth, you fly out to the job, work for two-three weeks and fly home for a week off.”

One regret is that he failed to make the most of his chance at international level; Gavin was an unused sub under Mick McCarthy for his sole call-up, against Finland in 2000.

“I was a bit nervous when I went in, I didn’t perform in training as well as I should have done, I didn’t show my best side, maybe shied away and made it easy for Mick not to pick me. I should have taken that chance by the horns but I didn’t and it’s a regret that I never got a senior cap,” he says.

And he’s happy to park football in the past.

“I never mention my career at all over here,” he admits from his Perth home.

“When I am at work here, I never speak about it. We have a lot of Irish in construction over here and one or two lads might recognise the name but I never go on about the fact that I was a professional footballer.

“Family and friends know me for what I am, not what I did in football 20 years ago. It does piss me off when the odd person says ‘why are you out here working, what happened to all the money you made in football?’.

“Not everyone can make it at the very top in football, I had a good career, more good times than bad, so I have nothing to complain about.”