'I was told I was a bad egg, wasn't good for the club. We had a few arguments and I moved on'

Total Recall: Jason Gavin

Memory lane: Jason Gavin in action against Liverpool&rsquo;s Danny Murphy in a Premiership match for Middlesbrough at Anfield in January 2000. Photo Credit: Ross Kinnaird/ALLSPORT Expand

It’s been years, he admits, since he sat down and watched a Premier League game.

For Jason Gavin, the focus, from his home in Australia, falls closer to home in Dublin.

“What I like to do is put on RTÉ radio on a Saturday and see what’s going on in the League of Ireland, I have a few mates still in the league, people like Stephen Bradley, so I like to check up on the scores. I lost touch with the boys I knew in England and I am closer to the lads from the League of Ireland,” says Gavin, based in Perth and working in construction.

Privacy