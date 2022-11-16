‘I was surprised when I found out what his real age was’ – Elyounoussi has faith in Saints team-mate Bazunu

Norway’s Mohamed Elyounoussi says was shocked to learn his Southampton team-mate Gavin Bazunu was just 20-years-old when he joined the club last July, and believes the Ireland goalkeeper has a bright future.

The pair have endured a testing start to this season, as the Saints sit 19th in the Premier League coming into the World Cup break, with three wins in 15. They will be on opposite sides for tonight’s friendly at the Aviva though, 12 years to the day since the two nations last met.

“I was surprised when I found out what his real age was. He’s very mature,” said Elyounoussi of Bazunu, who was named FAI Young Player of the Year this week,

“It took me a while before I knew how young he really was. He has come in, wants to learn and trains really hard. Obviously it hasn’t been easy for him because we are struggling a bit at the moment, but he has shown character, and has shown he’s more than capable of being a goalkeeper at Premier League level. I’m sure he’s going to progress from there. He has a bright future ahead of him.”

Bazunu isn’t the only Irishman he is familiar with. The Norway winger has also shared the St Mary’s pitch with Michael Obafemi and Shane Long, and is well aware of the threats posed by Stephen Kenny’s side, who are looking to make it three successive home wins.

“Ireland are a big team, and have shown promise the last couple of years,” said Elyounoussi, who is in line for his 49th cap at Lansdowne Road.

“They look like a real energetic team, where everybody runs and fights. They have Premier League experience in the team. They have a really strong team and we expect a tough challenge. It's going to be a big test.”

One threat Ireland won’t have to worry about is Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has not travelled to Dublin with the team and is resting ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Finland.

“Obviously Erling has scored a lot of goals. But I'm sure whoever comes in and plays in that position is going to do well,” added the 28-year-old, who returned to the Saints last summer after two seasons on loan at Celtic.

“So yes, you miss him up top. Obviously you always want the best players with you. We have some exciting young players doing well in that position. It's going to be a strong team anyway.”

Norway suffered back-to-back defeats in September and are keen to get back on track ahead of the European Championship qualifiers in March, with Spain and Scotland in their group.

“We are trying to take the next step, and to play against Ireland. They are a team who can give us some challenges we will face later on.”