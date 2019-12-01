'I was doing so many strange things with so many weird substances I honestly never thought I'd see 60' - Paul McGrath's milestone birthday

Paul McGrath's subconscious continually ladles out the same full-flavoured, soothing banquet of images for his sleeping self to gorge upon.

He is back in the arena, he has wings. He soars, untouchable, free, blissfully, urgently alive.

"I head a ball and I let out this euphoric scream. It is perfect. I wake up and I think, 'God, I'd love to do that again. Just one more time'. If you ask me what I miss about football, about being young, that's it right there. Launching myself into the sky to head a ball. I'd give anything to be able to do it. To rewind. Just one more time."

As he speaks, a wall clock's second hand ticks its mocking tune…

Days before he is lassoed into his seventh decade, he sits before me.

His handsome brown eyes are clear and sparkling, as if they have never had to sit through the movie of his life, a snuff film where the hero – though brought to the brink by addiction, abuse and abandonment – somehow stays alive.

A tight-fitting black shirt adheres like designer clingfilm to his still muscled shoulders and chest. A light, gently greying sprinkle of stubble coats skin so flawless it must have obtained barring orders against wrinkle or kink. A diamond gleams in his left lobe.

Against all logical odds he retains the vital look of a footballer Manchester United ought to urgently summon through the next transfer window.

With his enduring matinee-idol good looks, this man who has staggered down life's darkest tunnels, assaulting his vital organs and his sanity with the deadliest payload of toxins and torment, is, on the surface at least, a repudiation of every doomsday sermon from advocates for clean living.

A miraculous survivor, a beloved landmark of those giddy days of thunder summers when German, Italian and American fiestas sprinkled the condiment of innocent, delirious joy on so many Irish lives.

Demons

On Wednesday, McGrath, the Black Pearl himself, turns 60. He ponders the border he is about to cross, shaking his head from side to side as the madness of his story invades his thoughts.

"I never thought I'd see 60. Those would be the words that I would use. Because I was doing so many strange things with so many weird substances that I honestly thought it would be impossible. Now that it's approaching, I'm actually embracing it a little bit, yeah, and I'm delighted to still be, you know, half way fit. I'm loving it, yeah."

So many times he might have gone under. Several times, as he surrendered to his demons, to mental crucifixion, he found himself shipwrecked in rooms of the mind without light or window, he thought he must drown.

Somehow, a lifeboat always arrived.

If the rescue ship had a name on the hull, it might have read 'Betty'.

"I think it is through my Mum's help that I made it this far. My Mum's always been there. Even when I was in an orphanage, she would always come and see me. So I never really had that disconnect. She was always the one thread.

"If ever anything was happening in my life, I was able to reach out and I knew Mum would always show up.

"She was quite a good looking lady so when all the mothers used to come in on a Sunday, I used to always love that my mother had a certain style about her and that she was a cool looking lady. I used to think 'she's rocking up the drive'. I loved that."

Living in Wexford, he has struck the precious oil of inner-peace. His mind, the nobel laureate Charles Scott Sherrington's "enchanted loom", is weaving happy thoughts. Even if guilt and mortality gnaw away at his defences, he is in a good place.

In our hour-long conversation, he deploys the words "blessed", "lovely" or "grateful" 37 times in the postcard he sends from his own thoughts.

If his journey is entering injury time, he has only one priority: His children and the five grandchildren, a sunburst chasing away the old clouds.

We speak about Gay Byrne and how, for the late broadcaster, his own 60th birthday impacted like a terrifying lightning bolt, reminding him the exit door was getting closer. Does death cross Paul's mind?

"Yeah, it does. And lately it has been crossing my mind a lot. I live in a house on my own. And there's not too many people get past my gate. I'm there sometimes and I'm thinking my chest is killing me. What if something happened...

"I wonder how much more can I push this body of mine. Now that I have grandchildren. I genuinely love them. I want to spend time with them."

He takes a drink occasionally, though the memory-annihilating binges that were for so long as destructive and uncontainable as a nuclear detonation, are mercifully, he insists, lesser-spotted.

Still, he recognises how alcohol stole his sanity, spray-painted the walls of his mind with hideously traumatising graffiti, corralled him into a master/bondservant relationship.

As a 60th birthday gift to his children he would love to finally drive a stake through his old foe's heart.

"I think it might be a good time to stop completely now. The kids have been through enough. You don't want to be letting them down and I have let them down on occasion.

"I'm going to try and mellow out totally. I'm not going to start reading books or anything like that. That's not my thing. I want them to think of me as a Dad who hopefully – and I'm praying I can do this – stops drinking at 60."

He is thankful that, despite everything, his relationship with his children is on solid ground. But he understands he is playing catch-up. His panic – ventilated publicly on social media – when, for a period during the summer, he could not contact Paul Junior, cut deep into his psyche.

Regrets

Recently, his son Chris brought his wife and three children over to visit.

Given his own fractured, lost childhood, one family day in Courtown during that trip – "throwing a Frisbee on the beach, laughing, the best day ever" – feels more precious to McGrath than even that majestic afternoon when, rising up like one of the towers on the distant Manhattan skyline, he emblazoned the Giants Stadium with the very best of himself.

Paul McGrath against Italy in USA 94

"You know, I have regrets. Genuinely and honestly my kids would say I wasn't a bad father, but I wasn't a good father. They could say those two things in the same sentence and still be right.

"Because when we used to go on a trip, I would just disappear for a couple of days. I'm sure for a child… I wouldn't have even thought about me as a child, I'm just thinking well I'm somewhere where there's a couple of girls.

"I'm okay. I'm having a happy time. And I never would think about my children.

"I had this thing. I used to think it was so cool sitting in a car with a nice looking lady driving, heading anywhere.

"Just to get a hotel and to start doing things you shouldn't be doing. My kids do hold me responsible a little bit, but they have never been the ones to pile it on and I love them for that. Because my kids have been through hell.

"But they kind of got me, they kind of understood me, that I wasn't like the other fathers.

"In Kuala Lumpur one time, I walked out of a hotel and got into a taxi and just said 'can you drive me somewhere, anywhere.'How irresponsible is that when you don't know where you are going?

"I've done it so many times. My children are hoping I'm acting in a civil way, a mannerly way that will get me back home safely. And I wasn't. I didn't really give enough thoughts to getting back to my kids safely."

If remorse trails him like a sinister shadow, a contentment that for so long eluded him is a powerful antidote.

Little nuggets of joy are unearthed as the conversation unspools.

He has come to love the Dublin footballers, marvels at their insatiable hunger, the ability to banish panic, to face down unpromising odds. He would love to meet Jim Gavin "just to say 'thank you Jim, thank you so much because honestly you have made my life better.'As a Dub, I feel enormous pride at how they carry themselves."

Living in Wexford, he found himself attaching to the wild, uplifting rodeo ride that was the Davy Fitzgerald locomotive this summer, one that carried an entire county all the way to Checkpoint Rapture.

Even if they were turned back before their All-Ireland passports were stamped, they awakened something in Paul, reminded him of those gilded days in the arena.

"I think it is an art when all those hurls are flying and someone sticks their hand up and actually catches the ball. There is a bravery in that."

Paul McGrath in his days as a Manchester United player

If he could take a time machine back to any one place, he would schedule a meeting with the late benevolent laird of Old Trafford, Sir Matt Busby.

"He had an aura about him. I swear to Christ. He stopped me once when I was going through a shocking time with Sir Alex and he said: 'Come here son. You know what you need to do? Just keep doing what you are doing on the pitch.'

"I went 'oh my Lord, he kind of gets me a little bit.'I just thought that was one of the loveliest things. One of the greatest men I have ever known."

That McGrath's early life was so starved of affection or loyalty or love informs so much of who he is today. An innate humility, inoperable insecurity long ago invaded his DNA and made a home there for life. Informed that his old compadre John Aldridge is reminded of McGrath every time he watches Liverpool's imperious Ballon d'Or contender Virgil Van Dijk, Paul gasps like somebody in urgent need of the Heimlich manoeuvre.

When the choking stops, his authentically stunned three word response reveals that inherent, disarming vulnerability, in neon-lit Times Square billboard dimensions: "Was Aldo drinking?!"

Drink, of course, is a subject in which he has a PhD. He understands the nation frets about his well being. The goodness aimed in his direction both humbles and bewilders him.

As a parent, even one so enslaved to addiction, that in the worst of times, he twice resorted to drinking a pint of Domestos bleach, he finds the range of dial-a-drug malignant options available to younger generations petrifying.

If he regards his own survival as a source of wonder, if he knows well how malevolent a charmer alcohol can be, still he is certain his twentysomething self would not stand a chance today.

"They are all taking mad stuff now. I'm thrilled I was brought up in the era I was. Because it was usually just drink, more drink and drink until you can't speak.

Fragile

"Drink was definitely my way of relaxing and getting out of moods that I feel that I'm in. I've done the cocaine, a bit of other stuff, but I've never liked it. So I got straight back out and thought no. Some of the things, they don't know what they are taking. A lot of them are very, very young and it sends their mind into orbit.

"For me it is disgraceful that people will sell that kind of stuff to a young person just to get cash. They will send somebody off the planet, not knowing if they are going to come back. I think they are the lowest of the low, I really do."

If he loathes – loathe may be the wrong word as McGrath seems incapable of pernicious levels of dislike – those who prey on the porcelain willpower of fragile souls, he treasures the tsunami of goodwill he has surfed.

He values random acts of kindness, those notes from strangers that make him feel teary, leaving him bursting with a sense of wonder at the goodness of people.

During our interview, Paul thanks the person who offers him a coffee six times. Gentleness and elemental decency ooze from him. Like a dog who was abandoned as a pup, but then found a loving home, he marvels at tenderness and loyalty and rates it above all other qualities. For McGrath, Roy Keane sets the gold standard.

18 June 1994. The Republic of Ireland team who defeated Italy 1-0, from left, Andy Townsend, Packie Bonner, Ray Houghton, Steve Staunton, John Sheridan, Terry Phelan, Roy Keane, Denis Irwin, Tommy Coyne, Paul McGrath, Phil Babb. FIFA World Cup Finals, Rep of Ireland v Italy, Giants Stadium, New Jersey, USA. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

At the nadir of his troubles, when others where closing doors, Keane and his family were there as a crutch for a man too lost to walk on his own.

"One of the nicest, funniest, decent people that I have met in football. Seriously. On TV, he sometimes talks out of his arse, I think, and comes out with some quotes that genuinely make me burst out laughing.

"I know they are delivered from a Tommy gun, but he can't mean them. But I love him as a friend, I've always loved him as a friend. Teresa and the kids, too.

"Sometimes when he comes out with some things I just roar laughing because I think, 'Roy, if you only just took another breath, something else might have come out, something better than that rubbish you have just come out with'.

"But I love his way of 'I said it, yeah, I'll deal with it'.

"I love him. I think Roy is a very loyal friend. Once you are a mate I don't think he cancels you out like some people."

As we depart, he volunteers an audit of his days: "You know, I'm happy, Roy, I've been a fool and God knows how I'm still here. But I've had a privileged life, and I'd like people to know I'm in a very good place. I'm at peace and not a lot of people understand that."

With that, this gentlest, loveliest, most vulnerable of men – an athlete who gifted Ireland so many imperishable memories, who touched the nation at a bone-deep level – wraps me in the tightest embrace.

And out he goes into the bustle of a mid-November Friday. Almost 60. Still living, still dreaming, still oozing class.

To celebrate his 60th birthday on Wednesday, it's Paul McGrath week on independent.ie.

