‘I was called into Irish squad, then Covid hit’ – Jack Byrne

First there was inexplicable fatigue, then the fever and the cough hit, before fear rushed through Jack Byrne .

At the age of 24 and in the best physical shape of his life, Republic of Ireland midfielder Byrne didn't fit the stereotypical profile of a Covid sufferer.

Yet his story should change that perception in an instant. The Shamrock Rovers star now believes he has a powerful message for the youth of Ireland who may believe they don't hae to worry about the virus .

This tale starts an hour or so after Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Wales at the Aviva Stadium .

"I was sitting on the bus and felt like falling asleep, which never happens to me after a game," said Byrne .

"Normally you are chatting to the lads and the adrenaline is flowing, but I just wanted to sleep.

"I didn't have any energy. That's when I got a test and it came back as positive.

"By the Tuesday and Wednesday, I started to get the cough and the fever. It just gets worse and worse and you start to panic.”

Speaking as he promoted the Coca-Cola HBC Youth Empowered programme, he added: "It's scary. You are thinking ‘Where is this going?’

"We all see the reports of people dying from Covid and while there is a perception it is more dangerous for the elderly... I can promise you that you don't want to get this.

"I'm young, I'm feeling great, I'm away with the Republic of Ireland national team and everything seems to be going great. Then, I get Covid and I was hit for six."

During Byrne's period of self-isolation there were long days of gasping to get air into his lungs and he was worried that he might infect family members with the virus .

His mother was leaving dinner outside the room he was holed up in.

"You are on your own, you don't know whether you should be going to hospital ," he said.

"This virus is killing so many people and you wonder whether you will fight it off. The isolation is one of the toughest parts. You might be asleep all day and then you are waking up at four in the morning and you are on your own, struggling to catch a breath.

"From a mental health perspective, this thing really did take its toll on me.

"At my age, maybe you believe Covid is not a virus that is anything to worry about, but I can tell you now that isn't the case."

"It frustrates me when I still hear people say this is just a normal cold or flu. This is something very different, and you don't want to get it.

"I hear people saying ‘I'm not wearing a mask, I'm not taking the vaccine’... but if you had been through what I've been through, you wouldn't be saying that.”

Byrne has recovered and is back the Ireland squad, but said it took him weeks to feel fully better.

Byrne was speaking at the launch of the Coca-Cola HBC #YouthEmpowered programme, which aims to help 18- 30-year-olds tap into resources that will help build their confidence and resilience amid the Covid-19 crisis.

See ie.Coca-ColaHellenic.com for more details.

