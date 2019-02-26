Jose Mourinho has his notepad open and his attention on a screen showing the Carabao Cup final in a small room in a television studio in London, where later he will step in front of the cameras to explain to a Spanish audience the tactical approach of the two managers.

'I want to work with people that I love' - Jose Mourinho says he'll better prepared to face 'negative leaders' in the future

Mourinho always had strong views on punditry, and how it should be done, and that has not changed now that he is working for DAZN, which broadcasts English football in Spain. His belief is that rather than present what they would have done instead, a pundit's job is to explain the tactics and intentions of a coach.

He says that he loves to watch tennis or Formula One, when he finds himself fascinated by the details of a game, or a race, in sports he knows little about.

"Annabel Croft, what a pundit," he says. "Wow, Martin Brundle. I learn a lot when I listen to them."

There has been time to do this since he parted company with Manchester United on December 18, the end of the first 18-month period of his career, he says, in which he did not win a trophy.

The on-screen graphics that run on the studio feed as Mourinho talks remind us he has won the League Cup four times, as many as any other manager in history.

He takes his job seriously, noting down key moments and discussing the footage that should be replayed to accompany the analysis. He watches the game with the absorption of a fan, and he never hides his admiration for one man in particular.

"Kante is phenomenal," he murmurs approvingly as N'Golo Kante breaks up another Manchester City attack.

Mourinho is happy to chat. This interview is not a promotional obligation of any sort. The former manager of - among others - Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and United looks relaxed. There is no question, however, that it ended badly at United and that their revival since his departure has not reflected well on him.

Mourinho seems to accept that, which is why he has spent time looking back at his recent career. One gets the feeling he is not a man given to regrets and his reflections are more about what kind of job - what kind of club - he wants next.

"People used to say that you learn more with defeat. Maybe there is some truth in it. I feel my natural habitat is winning. This is the first time when I didn't win any trophy for 18 months. Some guys don't win any trophies for 18 years. I didn't win any trophy for 18 months.

"Now I have time for thinking, reflection, trying to understand everything and trying to be more ready for the next one that is coming. I know it is coming. It hasn't come yet because what has come along, I didn't want."

There is another reason for looking forward and that is because Mourinho is not prepared to talk in specifics about United. There is evidently an agreement between him and the club that he wishes to respect.

He says he has never spoken about any of the clubs he has left in the past.

"There is no point," he says. But equally he is adamant that this is not the end for him at the elite end of football. "When that job comes," he says, "I want to be full of joy, of energy and knowledge."

He has already turned down one job that did not fit the ambitions he nurtures to compete for the biggest prizes. He is 56 now, with a career in football going back 30 years in which he has changed the face of management, from how it was done on the training pitch and the touchline to the perception of who was qualified to do it. So what is it he wants? At first he answers that by talking about the ambition of the club in question, but then he corrects himself and places ambition second on his list of priorities. Above all, he wants a club where he feels happy.

"I don't want an internal conflict," he says. "I want internal empathy. And then your conflict is on Sunday on the pitch, when you play against somebody who wants to steal your three points. That's the moment of the conflict."

He even has a new phrase for it: structural empathy. "I don't know if it is a bad translation from Portuguese to English, but focus on these two words, 'structure' and 'empathy'. I want to work with structural empathy. A club is a structure, a complex structure where the manager is an important part of that structure, but he is not the structure.

"I want to work in a club that understands there is a structure in place. I don't want to work in a structure of no coincidence [unity] in the thinking. People sometimes say, 'This manager doesn't like to work with a football director'; 'this manager doesn't like to work with a chief scout'; 'this manager doesn't like to work with an owner'; 'this manager doesn't like to work with a president'.

"During my career I have been working in every possible circumstance. The most successful situations are not because of the structure, but because of the empathy in the structure.

"People who work well together. People who share the same kind of ideas. This is the fundamental thing.

"You now have a generation of players who are not just players, but the whole package.

"You have the player, the family, the agent, the entourage, the director of communication. You sometimes have the individual's medical people and, in an extreme situation, you even have what they call their 'personal fitness guys'.

"When you have a player you have all these distractions. And if there is no empathy in the structure of the club you get into so many contradictions that it is really, really difficult to work."

Mourinho has kept a record of every training session, every game, every key learning point since he began as a youth-team coach in his home town of Setubal.

When he first arrived at Chelsea in 2004 he would joke that one day his infant son Jose would inherit his life's work. Now 19, Jose junior is off to university with the intention of working in sport one day. His father's offer of access to the great magnum opus still stands.

The latest chapter might be the most intriguing of all as Mourinho senior embarks on this full-scale review of his coaching, one that he says encompasses himself and his staff in "the concepts of leadership", as well as tactics and "methodology".

"There are things that make me think a lot and study a lot and try to answer many questions. I always thought, for example: a leader. When you talk about leaders in history you find incredibly negative leaders in the history of humanity.

"When you talk about football you connect a leader with the positive leadership. But a negative leader is also a leader. It is not that every leader you find along the road is a positive leader that is going to help you to achieve your objectives. Along the road you find also the negative leaders and they are as much leaders as positive leaders.

"These are the kind of situations that I have to prepare myself for."

I suggest that he will not want any more negative leaders around in his next job. "It's possible to find them," he shrugs, "you never know."

Since he left Porto in 2004 he has worked only for the biggest and the wealthiest powers in European football. He argues, not unreasonably, that every time he has been appointed it is because the club in question have been falling below expectations. This time he says he would look at "a club that is not ready to be a trophy-hunter immediately but with the ambition to be a trophy-hunter".

"If it is a club without ambition I wouldn't go. I refused [the lucrative offer] because I want high-level football and ambitions at the highest level," he says. "That is my second item [requirement]. My first item is structural empathy. I want to work with people that I love. People I want to work with, that I am happy to work with, with whom I share the same ideas. I don't want to be in a permanent contradiction [conflict] between what I think and others think."

The obvious question is then whether this ideal club actually exist. "It was what I had at Inter. There are clubs like this. Normally, that is a very important part of a successful club."

He talks about an ideal structure being "five very close scouts", rather than a club insisting upon "500 scouts that I never met in my life". He says he wants to be part of this great "structural empathy" and there is no reason to doubt he may end up somewhere lower down in his quest to find it.

When he is out and about in London, Mourinho says he encounters the respect that he feels his career deserves. "When I find people from all around the world I find that respect."

Although he cannot stop himself pointing out that elsewhere he is treated differently. He calls that world "the kind of world that you know even better than me", which seems to be the media and the pundit class in general, but may refer to football authorities, too.

"For example," he says gesturing to the screen showing the Carabao Cup final, by now grinding uneventfully through the hour mark. "If Chelsea win this match 1-0 - which they can, I don't know, they have a chance - for some managers it is a masterclass. For other managers it is a boring final. Depends."

It has been a long career in management and Mourinho has no intention of walking away. In April he will travel to the Algarve, where his late father grew up, and where a stadium is being named in Jose Felix Mourinho's honour. His father died in June 2017 and I recall him telling a story that Jose Felix, something of a promotion specialist who managed 10 clubs in 12 spells, was once sacked on Christmas Day. "Yeah, with United and me it was not very far off, too!" Mourinho jokes.

Jose Felix was still working as caretaker manager at Vitoria Setubal in 1996 when his son was Robson's assistant at Porto, and Mourinho recalls how they both reached the cup semi-finals that year, only for a family final to be spoilt by them both losing.

His father was just two years older than Mourinho is now when he managed his final game. As for the prodigal son, he shows no signs of stopping.

