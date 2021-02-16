‘I want to prove people wrong' - Shane Duffy determined to get through Celtic ‘sticky patch’

Celtic’s Greg Taylor and Shane Duffy (right) celebrate after the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at McDiarmid Park, Perth last Sunday. Photo: Ian McNichol/PA Wire

Shane Duffy says he's determined to come through his "sticky patch" at Celtic and prove people wrong.

Duffy is on a season-long loan deal at Celtic from Brighton but the move has not gone to plan for Duffy or the club, with the Derry native dropped from the side, just one start in the last four games, as Neil Lennon's side fell 18 points behind league leaders Rangers, while their Champions League and Europa League campaigns also ended earlier than expected.

His form and lack of game time is a concern for Stephen Kenny ahead of next month's World Cup qualifiers, especially as John Egan is now a major doubt due to injury, but Duffy says he is driven by a desire to prove people wrong.

"I’ve had a bit of a sticky patch at the minute, which happens to a lot of footballers. I feel I have the right mentality to get through it and as I said, I want to prove people wrong again and go and kick on again," Duffy told the Everton FC 'Bred A Blue' podcast.

"If you asked me 10 years ago I probably wouldn’t have believed the career I’ve gone on and had. I’m proud of myself for digging in there, especially when a lot of people doubt you.

"The satisfaction of going to prove people wrong is good, so I’m happy, I still feel I have a lot more in me to go and prove people wrong again," Duffy added.

