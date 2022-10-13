'I thought they were terrible all night' - Stephen Bradley blasts Croatian officials in Shamrock Rovers' defeat to Molde

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley during the Europa Conference League Group F defeat to Molde at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Stephen Bradley hit out at the ‘terrible’ Croatian officials after a wrong call propelled Molde to a victory that sent the Irish champions out of the Europa Conference League.

Molde boss Erling Moe admitted his team were outplayed in the first half at Tallaght, but his team went in ahead after David Fofana headed in from close range when replays showed he was clearly offside.

The guests added another once they regrouped after the interval and the result means Rovers are the only team in the competition to have no goals to their name and they have no hope of progression with two matches remaining.

However, Bradley felt the offside decision was crucial to the outcome and says it was so bad that it shouldn’t even stir a VAR discussion - the system was not in use here.

“My eight-year-old son could have told us he was offside, you don’t need VAR for that. It’s incredible. It was an awful decision. I thought they were terrible all night, but that was an awful decision.

A TV still of Molde's first goal against Shamrock Rovers which was clearly offside

A TV still of Molde's first goal against Shamrock Rovers which was clearly offside

“He was three or four yards offside and he was offside for three or four seconds. How the referee or linesman do not see it – it’s really poor.

“We started well, we had the momentum. We knew we had to win if we wanted a chance to progress. When you have a decision like that which goes against you, it’s not good enough at this level.

"A decision like that which shouldn’t happen at this level has cost us. Sometimes you get done with a bit of quality but when it’s a decision as easy as that, it’s hard one to take.”

Bradley was furious with his side’s second half concession from a corner, however, saying it was as bad from their perspective as the offside goal was from the officials.

Moe was complimentary about the Hoops, believing their display was more reflective of their level than the non-contest in Norway.

His Molde side took full points from Dundalk in 2020, but he reckons Irish sides are heading in the right direction generally.

“We were a bit lucky in the first half here,” said Moe. “They outplayed us and outfought us. For Norwegian people, Irish football is on the way forward. My impression is that if we go some years back, it was a different type of play.

“With this Shamrock team and the Dundalk team we met with a couple of years ago, they are doing the same as us. It used to be much more fighting, like war but now it’s a style of play where they can challenge everyone.”