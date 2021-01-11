'I thought the goalkeeper looked really solid. He made a great save to keep the score at 1-0'

Former Ireland international John Sheridan hailed his new goalkeeper Mark Travers after he made a winning start to life on loan at Swindon Town.

Frustrated by a long spell without games at Bournemouth where he was back-up to Asmir Begovic, Travers last week moved to Swindon on loan for the rest of the season, and Sheridan put him in for his debut away to Ipswich Town on Saturday, a 3-2 win for Swindon and Travers.

"I thought the goalkeeper looked really solid – I don’t think he could have done too much about the goals. He made a great save in the first half to keep the score at 1-0 too," said Sheridan, the win a big boost for his side in their battle to avoid relegation.

"We got our rewards from a good performance against Ipswich, whereas we haven’t in the past. We’ve got to stick to our beliefs and believe we’ve got a good enough team to get out of the position we’re in – I definitely believe that."

It was Travers' first league game since September when he played in the Championship for Bournemouth, and the 21-year-old hopes that a spell of first team football will aid his international ambitions.

Ipswich, meanwhile, could look to former Sligo Rovers boss Paul Cook for their manager's post as current Town manager Paul Lambert is under pressure.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is confident that the four players who missed last week's FA Cup tie, including Irish defender Jimmy Dunne, can be added back into his squad for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

The quartet of Dundalk native Dunne, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, and Bailey Peacock-Farrell were not available for the FA Cup game against MK Dons as they had either tested positive for Covid or had been registered as close contacts of a positive case.

But Dyche says the club have stuck to the required protocols and will call on them against United if needed.

"They've been double tested again and the timescale fits in. We've followed all the protocols so hopefully people will be available," said Dyche.

"The only challenge we, like many others will have is, if you've had players who have been locking down for 10 days and they come straight back in and are expected to play a game, and not just one game, four or five back to back.

"A lot of managers say players play too much. If it's too much you've got to be careful that they're ready to play. Our lads are pretty fit historically so we're pretty sure once we check them out they'll recover well and be ready and raring."

Two of Dunne's four appearances for the Clarets this season have come in a cup competition and the 23-year-old was in line to play against MK Dons before the Covid case forced him out.

Dyche is aware of criticism of players who flouted Covid regulations but insists his players have behaved well.

"There have been some cases where footballers have been a bit naive in some of their actions. Ours so far haven't been," he added.

"We've had to just change (protocols) again because we've had a few cases, we've had to separate even further. Our staff meetings have changed - we're in a huge room with distance everywhere, so we're trying to do our bit. That's all we can ask."

Online Editors