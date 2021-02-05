'I thought Jurgen was not that type of manager' - 'Surprised' Guardiola hits back at Klopp claim that City benefited from Covid break

Klopp has suggested City benefited from a break while Liverpool hit a run of poor form (Clive Brunskill/PA)
Those matches came early in the current nine-game winning sequence in the Premier League which has taken City from mid-table to three points clear at the top with a game in hand.
Champions Liverpool have experienced a downturn in fortunes since that time, slipping from top to fourth – seven points behind City having played a game more – prior to Sunday’s clash between the two sides at Anfield.
“We didn’t have a break,” said Liverpool manager Klopp. “I think City had a two-week break for Covid reasons.”
City have pointed out that the only days off they had as a result were the day of the intended game at Goodison Park and the planned recovery day afterwards.
Guardiola’s side are top of the Premier League ahead of their trip to Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
“But maybe it was a misunderstanding from him. If he sees the calendar again he will realise it was not two weeks, it was two months.”
While Guardiola and Klopp have been rivals at the top of English football in recent years, there has usually appeared to be a high degree of mutual respect between the pair with no obvious ‘mind games’.
Guardiola says it is because of this he is so surprised by Klopp’s comment.
He said: “I’m not irritated. I didn’t expect it, not from him. He knows it’s not true, come on! Nobody in the Premier League has had two weeks off. Everyone knows it.”