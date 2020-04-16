| 11.6°C Dublin

'I thought I was going to die after a few months' - An Irish soccer coach's journey from Foynes to Phnom Penh

Covid-19 challenges the latest twist of Limerick man Conor Nestor's journey to new world

Conor Nestor puts his Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC squad through their paces in a training session in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh Expand

Conor Nestor puts his Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC squad through their paces in a training session in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh

Daniel McDonnell

Most of the football world is stuck indoors, but there was a league winning coach from Ireland on the training ground this week.

In Cambodia, a good 10,000km or so from his childhood home in Limerick, Conor Nestor was out on the grass with a selected group of his Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC squad.

The Southeast Asian state appears to have fared quite well in its attempts to stave off a coronavirus surge, even though the first reported case was in January.