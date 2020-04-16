'I thought I was going to die after a few months' - An Irish soccer coach's journey from Foynes to Phnom Penh

Most of the football world is stuck indoors, but there was a league winning coach from Ireland on the training ground this week.

In Cambodia, a good 10,000km or so from his childhood home in Limerick, Conor Nestor was out on the grass with a selected group of his Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC squad.

The Southeast Asian state appears to have fared quite well in its attempts to stave off a coronavirus surge, even though the first reported case was in January.

Just 122 have been recorded with no deaths, although external health experts have questioned that figure given that it's a country with a population in excess of 15 million.

Svay Rieng is near the Vietnamese border but Nestor and his players live and train in the capital Phnom Penh, which is a two and a half hour drive away, because the quality of life and range of cuisine is superior; this matters for the dietary reasons.

Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC's Conor Nestor (right) and Saret Krya receive their Coach and Player of the Month awards for March

Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC's Conor Nestor (right) and Saret Krya receive their Coach and Player of the Month awards for March

Travel between provinces has been forbidden as part of what is effectively an unofficial lockdown, and Nestor is now able to walk on streets that are normally clogged with motorbikes.

And while he's uncertain about when his team's next match will be, the ability to train on different days with groups of nine is a step towards some version of normality.

At the start of this crisis, the Cambodian football community were looking to warmer American states for guidance. "We've been thinking all along that climate is a factor," says Nestor, "But not with any certainty."

There is now a possibility that Asia will function as a guinea pig for a sporting resumption, although Nestor mentions that his club's training strategy is no different to what some European sides are doing.

He is speaking from a coffee shop, a high roofed facility where his temperature was checked on entry. Nestor was able to take off his mask once he stepped inside the premises.

"The locals frown on a westerner not wearing a mask, and wonder why they don't buy into it," he explains. "I wouldn't have worn it a couple of months ago but I do now."

After our chat, Nestor (who turns 36 on Friday) is about to enter into a two hour Zoom call with his support staff about using the downtime to create a proper database to aid recruitment.

Nestor has a local assistant, a backroom team of ex-pats who wanted to experience something different while staying in the football industry, and a CEO who actually runs five or six businesses belonging to the club's wealthy owner His Highness Dy Vichea, whose title suggests he is a member of the local elite.

Conor Nestor is pictured back in February 2014 during his time as FAI regional development officer with then Ireland boss Martin O'Neill and Lee Park, aged 11, Ronan Clancy, aged 7, Candice Clancy, aged 10, and Abbie Porter, aged 7, all from Castleconnell, during a visit to the Markets Field Project. Photo: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

Conor Nestor is pictured back in February 2014 during his time as FAI regional development officer with then Ireland boss Martin O'Neill and Lee Park, aged 11, Ronan Clancy, aged 7, Candice Clancy, aged 10, and Abbie Porter, aged 7, all from Castleconnell, during a visit to the Markets Field Project. Photo: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

His main day to day companion is a Scot, Christopher Grant, the club's General Manager and a central figure in Nestor's Cambodian story.

The journey to his current role is a story of lengthy dedication and sudden transition. As a teenager, he didn't make the grade for Irish international teams but noted how stars of Vincent Butler's Irish U15 and U16 sides seemed to have benefited from coaching at a level he'd never accessed.

So he went into his local club, Foynes, at 17 and asked if he could take over their U-14 team. "Instead of kicking me out, they said fair enough," he chuckles.

He was always coaching at some level in tandem with completing an English and History degree in Maynooth and had a spell in America before landing a development officer role at the FAI in 2008 which involved some coaching but not enough. Nestor later worked with Limerick's U-19 side, and struck up a firm alliance with Tommy Barrett.

But he was frustrated by the inability to work with players on a daily basis and felt he didn't have the CV to land a role where he could truly test his skills so he quit the job, sold his house and headed for the US in 2016.

"I said to one of my mates that I don't care if I end up in Guam as long as I get to work with players every day," he laughs. "And I'm not far away."

US networking didn't throw up the right opportunity, and he then hopped onto a plane to Melbourne where a friend, Steve Tagney, a prolific scorer with UCC in his pomp, raved about six months he'd spent in Cambodia and the interesting people he'd met there.

Nestor took the punt, struck up a link with Grant who was running a coaching school and got the foot in the door by taking over a semi-pro team in the evening. He did enough to form an alliance with Grant that allowed them to pitch for the Svay Rieng job.

The first year was tough. "I thought I was going to die after a few months," he recalls, half joking, detailing the long hours that couldn't improve results. Conor Wall, an Irish resident for 14 years who ran the local GAA team, was drawn in to help.

"We were trying to translate everything, which was massively time consuming," he says. "Putting in analysis systems and scaffolding to record training which wasn't straightforward. I found myself sleeping and eating but when you're not successful, I was going through hell."

The corner was turned, however, and Nestor steered the side to the title last year. That secured qualification for the Asian Cup, the continent's version of the Europa League, with licensing restrictions preventing Svay Rieng from a shot at their Champions League equivalent.

Conor Nestor instructs his players during training in Phnom Penh

Conor Nestor instructs his players during training in Phnom Penh

Plans to create a Southeast Asian Champions League were shelved by Covid-19 but Asian Cup trips to Laos and Philippines in January and February exposed Nestor to more chat about 'corona' and the crisis coming down the tracks to halt his gallop.

He now has a body of work that would open doors in other jurisdictions but with two years left on his contract, he's content with his lot in a country where he has adjusted to the way of life.

His mother, sister and brother-in-law noted that when they came out for the league finale last year and were shocked by his cavalier driving on the way in from the airport. "All I could hear was gasps," he grins, "At that stage I was here two years and I'd forgotten that it was my reaction when I got here first too.

"There's a guy on the back of a moped, sitting on the driver's back, with a ladder that he's holding upright. When you first get here, you're thinking 'That's crazy' but now I don't even notice it."

Nestor has climbed the football ladder by relocating here, and has no idea if his sat nav will point towards home. From afar, he's watched Stephen Kenny's ascension with interest, drawing encouragement from the rise a coach with no playing CV as such and favouring a style that challenges an Irish stereotype.

Kenny was helped by the late Noel O'Reilly, an early influence in Nestor's progression and he mentions Brian McCarthy and Colin O'Brien as others that pushed him on to become better and develop skills that stood to him during his challenging maiden year.

"Stephen had a lot of mentors and then he took the risk going out on his own at Longford," he says "And now that's paid off for him."

Nestor's journey into the unknown has changed his life for the better too.



