'I thought he was an idiot' - Roberto Firmino snaps back at Sergio Ramos after Champions League jibes

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has given his verdict on the inflammatory comments offered up by Sergio Ramos, after the Real Madrid defender appeared to poke fun at the reaction to his controversial role in last month's Champions League final.

Ramos was involved in the incident that brought a premature end to Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's involvement in the Kiev final last month, while he was also at the centre of a clash that doctors believe left Reds keeper Loris Karius suffering from concussion.

The Real Madrid captain has come under fire from Liverpool fans on social media in the days since the final, yet he fanned the flames as he gave his verdict on the incidents in the final on Tuesday. "Bloody hell, they’ve given this a lot of attention, the Salah thing... I didn’t want to speak because everything is magnified," Ramos said.

"I see the play as it is. He grabbed my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold. "After the goalkeeper said that I dazed him with a clash with me I am only missing (Roberto) Firmino saying that he got a cold because a drop of my sweat!"

That sarcastic response was not well received by Liverpool forward Firmino, who made these comments when asked about Ramos as he prepares for the World Cup with Brazil. "I prefer not to make any comments, I think he has a view because he was the champion but I thought he was an idiot for what he said, but that's okay," stated Firmino.

Meanwhile, there has been encouraging news on Salah's recovery from the shoulder injury he picked up in the clash with Ramos, with reports in Egypt suggesting he will be ready to play in their first World Cup game against Uruguay on June 15th.

