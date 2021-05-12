'I think there is a chance for sure' - Klopp rules Henderson out for remaining Liverpool games but leaves Euros door ajar

Captain Jordan Henderson will miss the rest of Liverpool’s season but could be fit for England’s Euro 2020 campaign (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Jurgen Klopp believes Jordan Henderson has a chance of being fit for England’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer – even if he has no chance of playing for Liverpool again this season.

The Reds captain has been out since groin surgery in February and while his timescale of recovery will come too late to help the push for a top-four place Klopp expects the midfielder to be ready for international duty if selected by Gareth Southgate.

“Hendo doesn’t play and doesn’t train normally with us so that is a decision between Gareth and Hendo but I think there is a chance for sure,” said the Liverpool manager.

“Unfortunately not for us but for England. Hendo’s not out (of Euro 2020) yet.

“It will probably be around the last week when he will have the chance to train with us but he will have been out too long to play for us.

“He would be completely fit and what makes it really different to all other English players probably, maybe Declan Rice as well, is that he would be properly rested.

“Because the problem all the managers have at the moment is any injury you get now is probably a season-ending one, even when it is not a serious injury.

“But with the tournament coming not too far after it it could threaten the tournament or a potential (European) final coming up.

“That means Hendo will be rested and has a proper pre-season for the Euros if everything works to plan. He is not out of that.”

