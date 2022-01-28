‘I think I'll fit in really well here’ – Georgie Kelly targets promotion with Rotherham United

Georgie Kelly has targeted instant promotion - but hopefully with an Ireland call-up to follow - after he completed his move from Bohemians to Rotherham United.

The 25-year-old signed for the Millers, a side aiming for promotion back to the Championship, after weeks of speculation about his future, on a three-and-a-half year contract.

His new club are one game away from Wembley, as they are in the semi-final of the Football League trophy but promotion is the main aim as Kelly aims to carry on his success with Bohs last season, where he was the league's top scorer and was also named as PFAI player of the year.

"I think I'll fit in really well here, it's a club that will suit me. It won’t be easy, I know it will be a challenge, I am coming here to work and learn, I have a good bit to go yet in terms of where I can get to, hopefully I can improve over the next couple of months,” he said.

✍️ | Welcome to Rotherham United, Georgie Kelly!



The Irish forward arrives on a three-and-a-half-year deal subject to ratification from the EFL, FA and international clearance.

"It's a big jump and this is a really competitive league, I am looking forward to seeing how I can fit in and how I can cope with the step up," said Kelly.

"There's still a lot of games to play but looking at the league and the games, they are one of the favourites. It looks like we will give it a good go and push to get up again.

"That's a goal of mine, to try and play in the Championship. With the stature of this club, they are well capable of being a regular Championship club.”

He joins a squad that has current international Chiedozie Ogbene in the panel but a reunion with former boss Stephen Kenny is a longer term goal.

"I need to knuckle down first and focus on here, get better in the next few months and get up to speed, that's the priority and whatever comes after that we'll go from there," Kelly told club media.

"It's been a hectic few weeks, not knowing where you are going on what you are doing, so I am just delighted to get it finalised and I am looking forward to getting going.

"It was a good year last year, the couple of seasons before that I hadn't played as much, being second strong in a couple of places, but I had a right go at it last year, played a lot of games and scored a lot of goals."

Meanwhile, Rotherham's Irish contingent was reduced by one on the day of his arrival at the Millers with the sale of former U21 cap Kieran Sadlier to Bolton Wanderers.