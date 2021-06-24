'I think I can be ready for it' - Nathan Collins relishing Premier League chance after sealing £12m Burnley deal

Irish defender Nathan Collins has completed his £12m transfer from Stoke to Burnley.
Collins (20) - who has signed a four-year deal with the option of another 12 months at Turf Moor - has been a long term target of Burnley boss Sean Dyche and there were moves to sign the Irish U-21 international in the January window.
However, decisions were postponed until the summer and while Collins had interest from a host of top Premier League sides, Burnley was identified as the perfect move for his development.
He is expected to go straight into contention for a first team spot amid speculation that James Tarkowski is on the way out of the club.
Collins is from an esteemed football family. His father David was on the books of Liverpool as a teenager and tipped for big things but his career was curtailed by injury.
Uncle Eamonn made his first team Blackpool debut at 15 and played in the UK for a number of years before coming home and managing St Patrick's Athletic.
Nathan's brother Josh is an experienced League of Ireland defender and he has a number of cousins that have featured at various levels of the game.
His move will also secure a significant windfall for his old schoolboy nursery Cherry Orchard. Their specific reward will be determined by the structure of the deal but it's expected to be in the region of €600,000 to €750,000.
"I want to play in the Premier League. It’s going to be a jump but I think I can be ready for it," he said.
"Every season they go into it, Burnley look dangerous. They can always hurt teams and it’s a really attractive team to come and play for.
"I want a challenge. That’s why I play football – to challenge myself and I can’t wait to get going.
"I want to play big games, I want to play against these players – I really can’t wait.
"Looking at Burnley, looking at what they’ve done in the last few seasons and what they want for the future; everything played a part.
"I think they do have big expectations at this club and I want to be part of it."
