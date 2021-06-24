'I think I can be ready for it' - Nathan Collins relishing Premier League chance after sealing £12m Burnley deal

Irish defender Nathan Collins has completed his £12m transfer from Stoke to Burnley.

Collins (20) - who has signed a four-year deal with the option of another 12 months at Turf Moor - has been a long term target of Burnley boss Sean Dyche and there were moves to sign the Irish U-21 international in the January window.

However, decisions were postponed until the summer and while Collins had interest from a host of top Premier League sides, Burnley was identified as the perfect move for his development.

He is expected to go straight into contention for a first team spot amid speculation that James Tarkowski is on the way out of the club.

WATCH | âI want a challenge. Thatâs why I play football â to challenge myself and I canât wait to get going." 👊



Hear from Nathan Collins in his first club interview â¤µï¸#CollinsIsAClaret | #UTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 24, 2021

Collins is from an esteemed football family. His father David was on the books of Liverpool as a teenager and tipped for big things but his career was curtailed by injury.

Uncle Eamonn made his first team Blackpool debut at 15 and played in the UK for a number of years before coming home and managing St Patrick's Athletic.

Nathan's brother Josh is an experienced League of Ireland defender and he has a number of cousins that have featured at various levels of the game.

His move will also secure a significant windfall for his old schoolboy nursery Cherry Orchard. Their specific reward will be determined by the structure of the deal but it's expected to be in the region of €600,000 to €750,000.

"I want to play in the Premier League. It’s going to be a jump but I think I can be ready for it," he said.

"Every season they go into it, Burnley look dangerous. They can always hurt teams and it’s a really attractive team to come and play for.

Read More

"I want a challenge. That’s why I play football – to challenge myself and I can’t wait to get going.

"I want to play big games, I want to play against these players – I really can’t wait.

"Looking at Burnley, looking at what they’ve done in the last few seasons and what they want for the future; everything played a part.

"I think they do have big expectations at this club and I want to be part of it."