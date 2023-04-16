‘I think he cannot play for a couple of weeks’ – Evan Ferguson set to miss Brighton’s Wembley date

Evan Ferguson is set to miss out on a Wembley debut next Sunday after damaging his ankle in Brighton's Premier League win at Chelsea.

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi indicated after the game that Ferguson is looking at a few weeks on the sidelines, the timeline a relief for Ireland with June’s internationals in mind but a serious blow for the teenager given that he was in line to face Manchester United in next weekend’s FA Cup semi final.

Ferguson started strongly against Chelsea, striking the bar with one fine effort before the unfortunate setback cut short his afternoon.

He hobbled off with the support of medical staff and was later spotted in a foot brace holding crutches.

"I think Ferguson and (Joel) Veltman cannot play for a couple of weeks,” said De Zerbi, with the latter also forced off early in a fine success at Stamford Bridge.

It’s the second injury the 18-year-old has incurred in 2023 with Fabinho’s horror challenge in a January win over Liverpool raising fears of knee ligament damage but the Meath native escaped with bruising to the bone.