‘I think enough is enough’ – Veteran Irish striker Shane Long considers retirement after Reading’s relegation

Former Ireland striker Shane Long says he’s considering retirement after finishing a difficult season with a Reading side who were relegated from the Championship.

Reading are set for a major rebuild over the summer following their demotion to League One, their Irish interim manager Noel Hunt unable to keep the Royals in the Championship and says he expects to revert to his role as U23 team boss.

Hunt rejoined Reading, his first English club, at the start of last season and is out of contract, but he’s thinking of hanging up his boots.

"I doubt it," Long told BBC Radio Berkshire when asked if he would be around next season, having made 30 appearances for the side this season.

“I’m going to speak to my family, but in my head, I think enough is enough. I’m 37 next January. We’ll see.

"I’m going to spend time with my family over the summer and weigh up the pros and cons after that. I feel good, my body does feel good, but I suppose the older you get, the more it’s about recovery and getting your body going again.

"When you’re playing Saturday-Tuesday- Saturday-Tuesday, it takes its toll.

"I don’t want to come back for one more year and just be injured. I’ll see how I feel in the summer. If the club can buy in players and have a decent squad next year, then brilliant, but if they’re struggling to get numbers in the door and they need more help, then I’m always a phone call away."