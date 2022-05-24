| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I talked to Liverpool, my mum loves them – but things were not over for me at PSG’

Kylian Mbappe says turning down Real Madrid was his own choice – even after President Macron asked him to stay in his beloved France

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe laughs during a press conference in Paris yesterday. Photo: AP Expand

Close

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe laughs during a press conference in Paris yesterday. Photo: AP

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe laughs during a press conference in Paris yesterday. Photo: AP

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe laughs during a press conference in Paris yesterday. Photo: AP

Jason Burt

Kylian Mbappe has just completed his press conference and, immaculately turned out in a dark suit and crisp white shirt, takes a stool in the Salon Bastille, one of the plush executive suites upstairs at the Parc des Princes, to conduct this interview. Then he drops a little bombshell.

It was, he reveals, not just a straight fight between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid to sign the 23-year-old who is universally regarded as the most valuable footballer on the planet. He also spoke to Liverpool.

Most Watched

Privacy