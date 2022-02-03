‘I talked him out of signing for them’ – James McClean explains the critical role he played in McGrath move to Wigan

James McClean has opened up on the extent to which he played a part in persuading Jamie McGrath to turn down Aberdeen and wait for Wigan ahead of the Irish international's deadline day move.

McGrath completed his switch from St Mirren to Wigan late on Monday and subsequently said that he had several conversations with McClean prior to the transfer.

The Derryman has filled in the gaps, telling independent.ie that he made a personal plea to the former Dundalk player to reject a chance to sign for Aberdeen earlier in the window as he knew Wigan were keen.

McGrath's future had been up in the air since last summer when a move to Hibs collapsed at the last minute and it was Aberdeen who made the strongest push in Scotland this time around while there was Championship interest.

But League One promotion chasers Wigan eventually made the decisive move and McClean was delighted with it after initially being asked for his opinion the Meathman.

"The club rang me asking what he was like," says McClean, referring back to the early phase of January. "Jamie was close to signing for Aberdeen. I talked him out of signing for them. He was nervous about it because he's such a nice lad. Aberdeen were putting pressure on him to sign that day and I said 'there's a good thing going here, if you don't feel Aberdeen is right, trust yourself and hold off’."

McGrath followed that recommendation and Wigan were able to strike a deal with St Mirren in the late hours of the window with the parties meeting halfway to get it completed before the window shut.

"Throughout deadline day I was in touch with him and thankfully it got done," said McClean, who has thrived since his return to Wigan at the beginning of the season.

"Jamie is a good player, he can play in a number of positions, he's an intelligent footballer and he's made a really big impact with Ireland in the autumn. He's done brilliantly in Scotland and he's going to really help us in the coming weeks and months."

Wigan are second in the League One standings at the moment, three points behind Rotherham but with two games in hand on the table toppers.

They are in FA Cup action on Saturday against McClean's former club Stoke but the Derryman is expected to sit that one out with the league run-in the priority.