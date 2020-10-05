| 8.8°C Dublin

I never drank. I was never a sheep-like figure, so I was never led by others

Total Recall: Bernie Slaven

Bernie Slaven in action for Ireland during a 1990 friendly against Wales. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice

It's a line in a history book and a badge of honour, one that he's proud of, even now as his 60th birthday comes close on the horizon.

"I didn't know until someone told me last year, that I was the first Irish player to score in the Premier League," says Bernie Slaven, the former Middlesbrough player capped seven times by Jack Charlton in the 1990s.

"It's an honour, a lot of players never get to play in the top flight at all, I was fortunate enough to play in the old First Division and then the Premier League. So yeah, that's nice to look back on."