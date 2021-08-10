| 17.6°C Dublin

‘I missed my family and you have to fight through the loneliness until you find your feet’ – Seamus Coleman 

Seamus Coleman poses for a photo with manager Rafael Benitez after signing new contract with Everton Expand

Kevin Palmer Twitter

AS Séamus Coleman sat in his humble Liverpool flat as a lonely 21-year-old, he refused to contemplate any failure in his Premier League dream.

Plunged into a world that was so different from his home in Killybegs in Donegal, young Coleman needed strength of mind, as well as dedication, to develop his raw talents if he was to fight his way through the Everton ranks into the big time.

This was a period when Premier League academies had started to hoard young talent in the hope that one or two might make it through to a first-team squad dominated by big-money signings.

