‘I know I’m good enough for the Premier League,’ insists Ireland No 1 Gavin Bazunu

When you are an established Premier League and international player, also one of the most talked-about young players in Europe in your position, everyone wants a piece of you.

There was one conversation Gavin Bazunu didn’t want to have, though. The day last season when his club manager came to him and dropped the news that, after an impressive run of 32 Premier League starts in a side which, admittedly, was struggling, he was out of favour, out of the side.

Still only 20, Dubliner Bazunu’s made of strong stuff and in an era when Premier League players pull off an epic sulk worthy of the worst toddler over a birthday cake, Bazunu took it in his stride and kept his focus on the jobs in hand, doing the best he can for Southampton FC and making Ireland a force again.

“It’s very difficult, but at the end of the day that’s the manager’s decision,” Bazunu says of that day in April when he was dropped, in the wake of a 3-3 draw away to Arsenal.

“All you can do is continue to work as hard as you can. For me, as soon as I found out I wasn’t playing, that was just me training every day ready for what if. Also thinking in the back of my head, I’ve two very important games coming up for Ireland.” ​

Little changed for his club in the wake of that call, as the Bazunu-less side lost the next five games in their slide towards the second tier, only ending the losing run with a 4-4 draw with Liverpool on the last day of the season.

But the season was a valuable lesson for him, in how he coped with the step up to the English top flight, after taster sessions in the League of Ireland with Shamrock Rovers and then loans with Rochdale and Portsmouth, not easy for Bazunu who played under three managers in one season with the Saints.

Asked what he learned in his debut season in the Premier League he answers without hesitation.

“Probably the fact that I am good enough to play in the Premier League consistently. That was probably the biggest thing,” he says, speaking at his former home of Rovers’ training ground, launching the Boot Room scheme which will see football boots reused and recycled for younger players at the club to give some breathing space to families suffering with the rise in the cost of living.

“Playing against teams like Man City three times, Arsenal twice. Playing against those teams and having some really good performances, just proved to me, ‘This is my level’. For me to come in and in my first season in the Premier League to hold that position for 32 games and to have some of my strongest performances against top opposition and to prove to not just myself but to others around that I’m capable of playing that level.”

Playing in the lower leagues while on loan from Manchester City was exposure in itself but the gaze of Premier League football is far more intense. “That’s just part of the game. I don’t listen to any outside noise. I make sure I listen to the people I care about most. Who I feel are closest to me and who are going to give the best opinion on me, honestly,” he says.

“For me, I’m my own harshest critic. Nothing anyone else can say can really bear any relevance to me. Because I know I’m very honest with myself and that will get me to the next level.”

He noted that an early grounding in first team football – debut for Rovers at 16 – helped him at a time when many teens struggle.

​“I think those challenges of me moving over at a young age and, first of all, being involved in a first team at Shamrock Rovers probably would have been the massive difference in me being able to go on loan so early at Rochdale and being able to play so many games there and be able to mould in seamlessly with a first team,” he says.

“I know there would have been a lot of other lads in the Manchester City academy that would have struggled on their first loan because that would have been their first experience in a men’s changing room. But for me, having that eight to 12 months back here and that experience of what it is like having to play with men and being in that changing room was a massive head start for me.

“That’s one of the biggest challenges I’ve had so far, moving away from home. And you can understand why so many other players struggle moving away from home to play in academies and a young age. I think that’s another reason why we should learn to develop our players back home and get them first team football over here, let them mature more.” ​

Challenges remain, as Southampton are no longer a Premier League side. Insisting he has no desire to leave, he wants to get back to the top.

“We ended up getting relegated, that is a big burden and responsibility on myself and my team-mates. We’ve got to take responsibility for that.”