‘I know for a fact it won’t be our last major tournament’ – Katie McCabe ‘heartbroken’ after World Cup exit

History girl Katie McCabe is watching the moment when Ireland's hopes, and a nation’s fervour, died one bit more.

A weaving run from the right corner of the field, rain and sweat beading down her back, cutting inside on a wand that had already produced a moment of historic, sporting eminence to last all time.

But this moment was about the present. A chance to save Ireland’s World Cup hopes from drowning in the depthless pools of rain.

Vanessa Gilles shoots out a leg at precisely the moment McCabe’s shot leaves her foot.

She would have one more chance, a reflection though of growing desperation, a wild effort that disappears into the hundreds of green-clad fans behind the goal.

There goes that dream.

A night when history started and ended.

Ireland women’s first World Cup goal and a confirmed exit. Two seismic events colliding into each other all at once.

Too much, almost, for one person to take it all in.

“Yeah, I would have taken a point tonight for sure,” says McCabe, who finished the contest as she had started it, a ball of fury and purpose, having a ball.

“Yeah, I’m absolutely gutted, heartbroken for the girls. I felt like we deserved something more from the game, we gave it absolutely everything and it just wasn’t meant to be. It just shows the level we’re at now.

“Tonight’s harder than the other night yeah. Because obviously you have belief going on, you’ve two games left.

“We felt in command and then the sucker punch then just before we went in at half-time. It didn’t knock us because we felt like we had momentum in the game. We’d spoken at half time to keep the energy because we felt we had them rattled at times, and put them under pressure.

“And it was something we learned from the Australia match, not giving them too much time on the ball, actually getting in their face more. I thought we did that.

“We changed formation towards the end of the game, we pushed players higher on, made changes,. There was nothing more we could do other than score. Just gutted, honestly.

“We kept on the after the first goal too. And they’re the moments when you do want to go another one up, when you have them rattled and you have momentum in the game. The fans are behind you. You’re on the front foot. At this level, it’s about capitalising on it. And making sure we’re finishing any sort of chances we have. I’ve no words.”

She keeps telling us she has no words but they keep spilling from her nonetheless, as relentless as the rain that fell all day, and the tears that followed her from the battlefield as the majority in the 17,000 or so crowd cheered her to the wet heavens.

“I think it will take a day or two to kind of digest what tonight consisted of. But my message to the girls at the end was of how proud I am of every single player.

“The journey we’ve been on to get here in the last few weeks, the highs and lows of players missing out through injury and disappointments. Trying to carry their dream with us.

“Having 16,000 fans feeling like you’re in Tallaght Stadium but you’re at the other side of the world. Like, you have a nation behind you as well.

“I’m just so proud of the girls for how they carried themselves tonight and they gave it absolutely everything. We can only learn from it. We can only learn from it.”

Like Australia, Canada will remember this contest; her determined foe, Gilles, was booked for tossing the ball away only a few minutes after their second goal.

McCabe approached the Argentinean referee, Linda Fortunato, at the final whistle; a familiar theme for losing Irish sporting captains of late.

Fortunato did not favour the brave McCabe’s wrath and booked her. The Tallaght woman remains defiant.

“I just told the ref that she had no control of the game and that Canada were taking the ‘something’ out of her, we were getting ushered along in the first-half, Courtney Brosnan, myself on the sidelines, and the referee did absolutely nothing about it in the second-half.

“I would love to know how much time was wasted in the second-half, but don’t want to say too much about it because I will start to sound bitter.

“I just felt that I had to say something to her. I didn’t say anything bad, I didn’t swear at her, I just told her I felt that she had no control.

“And sure, they brought a stretcher on for cramp, it was mad. But can’t say too much because I will get fined. She was hurrying me up at a corner and I was standing there with no ball, what did she want me to do?”

Her first corner was the shot that was heard around the world.

“I was delighted to see it hit the back of the net, there was a lot of wind and rain which made it difficult for the keeper. Yeah, it was just a bit of relief to score the first goal.

“But at this level, it is all about results. Of course, it was a nice moment but I am absolutely heartbroken in terms of the result and where it has left us in the group.”

A bittersweet symphony. From the early ecstasy to the late agony. An upside down journey in the land down under.

“Onn any other day, the ball falls for us, my shot goes in towards the end, when I cut inside,” she says. “I didn’t get enough whip on it, but I thought maybe I gave it everything.

“We honestly gave it everything and we changed formation towards the end, threw Louise Quinn up top to see could we get a few flick-ons. We honestly gave it everything.

“We spoke about it before the tournament to make sure we gave absolutely everything and leave no stone unturned. And that is why I am so proud of the girls because I know we did that, but it wasn’t to be, it is just like a numb feeling, just heartbroken honestly because I just felt that there was something there for them.”

Ireland near the end of this journey but perhaps the start of so many more. They cannot leave like this.

“We have got to, we have to for the fans, every single one of those fans, we have to lift it for them and each other we have to get a win in this tournament, we deserve it and we will be bitterly disappointed if we go home with nothing on the board.

“And I do feel we are gaining momentum with each game and for our last game, we will give absolutely everything and give the nation something to be proud of against Nigeria.

“It is about the younger players coming in, like Larko. This is all getting a taste of it and hopefully we’ll all be around for a few more of them.”

And to finish, for good, before she crumbles beneath the emotion, a message to the young people of Ireland.

“Do it for the love of it. For myself and each and every player in my team, the reason we started playing football was because of the love we have for the game and the smile it brings to our faces, the people you meet along the way, the teammates you have, and creating special moments like this.

“This is our first ever major tournament and I know for a fact, given those performances we put in, it won’t be our last.

“I want young girls and young boys in Ireland to dream and look up to us, because it could be them one day sitting here, playing and representing their country.

“I’m so proud and honoured to be able to lead the team to our first-ever major tournament. For us yeah it was about creating history getting here but it’s also about leaving a legacy behind as well.

“We’ve given those girls and boys in Ireland the chance to dream and be like us one day. I hope we’ve done them proud, I hope we’ve done the nation proud.”