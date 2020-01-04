Matt Doherty admitted he knew his second half 'goal' against Manchester United in the FA Cup third round tie at Molineux would be ruled out by VAR, in a tie that finished 0-0.

'I knew it would be ruled out' - Matt Doherty expected VAR woe as Wolves draw with Manchester United

United and Wolves will do battle again at Old Trafford later this month after a game that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side fail to produce a single shot on target, with Republic of Ireland full-back Doherty denied a goal by a fine save from keeper Sergio Romero and a VAR review.

"The header went in off my arm, I knew straight away it would be ruled out," said Doherty. "It went against us but that's what the technology is for, I can't really complain.

"It was an unbelievable save from my shot. I was shocked he made that, but he plays for Manchester United so I guess he's going to be good. It just hit him more than anything."

When asked whether his side could do without a replay at this stage of the FA Cup he added: "We have played nearly a whole season already, 36 games. But we are adults and won't complain."

Wolves defender Conor Coady (l) blocks a shot from Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, deflecting the effort onto the crossbar

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo also insisted his side were ready to embrace the challenge of a re-match with United, even though their push to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League could now be impacted by a high profile replay at Old Trafford.

"We have a very tight schedule," he stated. "We want to play the game, but it is tough to fit so many games in at this time of the year.

"This was a tough game, we had moments of quality but it wasn't easy. We were better in the second half and dominated possession against a very difficult team.

"I have to respect the players and give them time to recover but my players love to play. This is our life. Another game is OK, we are used to it. It is a tough schedule, but we will play there."

Meanwhile, United manager Solskjaer found some silver linings on a night when his side failed to produce a single shot on target, with the impressive display of back-up keeper Romero an obvious highlight.

"I'm happy to be in the replay than going out - it's a tough place to come," he said. "It's a competition I love. It's a fair result that we are both still in the cup.

"They had chances, Sergio Romero made some great saves and we got off the hook with the header. Sergio has never let us down, he's kept so many clean sheets. He is a fantastic human being and a top professional.

"He's putting pressure on David de Gea and that's what we want. We want the best players in the world here."

The replay will take place in the mid-week before United travel to Anfield to play Liverpool on January 19th.

Online Editors