‘I just need to keep doing it on the pitch’ – Johnny Kenny hasn’t given up on Celtic dream

Johnny Kenny has asserted that he hasn’t given up on his ultimate ambition of playing for the Celtic first team despite ending up back in Ireland a year after his move to Scotland.

The Sligo native signed a five-year deal with the Glasgow giants last January, and was around the fringes of their squad in their pre-season, but a season-long switch to Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park was cut short at the halfway point as he was struggling to make an impression.

That paved the way for the Sligo Rovers product to return to the League of Ireland for this year to sign for Shamrock Rovers and he’s beginning to find his feet with the Hoops, scoring in Friday’s important win at Dundalk. Kenny arrived in good spirits after coming off the bench to hit the target on his Ireland U-21 debut, a confidence boost for the 19-year-old in the context of his longer term dreams.

“I just needed to get back the form that I had pre going to Celtic when I was with Sligo Rovers,” said Kenny, explaining how he viewed the Tallaght opportunity.

“It would be nice to get back to that and better and push onto the next level. It didn’t work for the first one (loan) but we’re here now and hopefully this one will.

“I just need to keep doing it on the pitch and hopefully they (Celtic) will keep in touch with me.”

Kenny admitted there was an adjustment period going to Celtic, especially as he’d built up such momentum with his hometown club and then suddenly found himself inactive. He takes heart from the fact that he was around Ange Postecoglou’s first team environment when he was fit.

“I was injured at the start and then trained every day with the first team, played a few B team games and played a pre-season game in the summer and that was it,” he said.

“That’s my aim, I want to get back there and play in the first team. That’s why I’m here.

“I played my last game (for Sligo Rovers) against Bohs in November (2021) and then don’t think I kicked a ball properly until March or April, maybe five games in eight or nine months, (it was) obviously not ideal. It might have been a setback but I’m back playing now and I love it.

“I was eager to get back playing. I joined Queens Park and it just didn’t work for whatever reasons. You can blame things but you have to look at yourself too. Probably I should have done better.

“I wanted to come home, I met with Stephen (Bradley) and they were the best club in the country for the last three years so I think it was a no-brainer to come. I know it wasn’t a great start for us but we’re up and running now ad hopefully we can reach the heights we want to.”

Kenny is sharing a house with Rory Gaffney, a striking rival on paper but they played together in the four-goal success at Oriel Park.

He says he is receiving plenty of advice from his fellow Connacht man.

“He’s on me every day in the house ‘you need to pass here, you need to do this and do that’,” he smiles.

“I think we’re clicking at the right time and obviously he’s probably one of the people I’m closest with in the squad and I think it’s going to help on the pitch.

“We discuss it a lot to be fair, probably more giving out to each other than helping each other but look he helps me a lot, he’s had a great career and he’s still here now, player of the year last year, so I can only learn from him.”

Bradley is very happy with how Kenny has adjusted, believing that his speed offers the Hoops an attacking outlet they lacked after the departure of Danny Mandroiu for Lincoln last summer.

“I’ve loved him, I’ve loved his attitude and what he’s brought to the group,” said Bradley.

“He’s hungry to score goals. In this team we create so many opportunities and the one thing is he puts himself into positions to miss and if you have that as a centre-forward you’ll always score. People sometimes miss and then don’t want to go into that same area because they’re afraid they’ll miss and Johnny hasn’t got that.

“He’s just different to what we had. He thinks differently to what we’ve had. We have a lot of players who like to link but when we have Johnny it gives us something completely different because we know teams are going to press us but, with Johnny’s pace, if they’re going to press us they’re in trouble. Obviously we lost Danny so it’s one we’ve been looking for and I think Johnny gives us that.”

Rovers will look to carry the momentum from their Dundalk win into Friday’s showdown with league leaders and arch rivals Bohemians at Dalymount Park.