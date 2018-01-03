'I heard him cry faintly' - Heartbreaking story behind the death of Jake Livermore's baby

The full horror behind the death of the West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore baby highlights why he reacted with such fury when he was taunted by a West Ham fan over the tragedy on Tuesday night.

Livermore moved into the crowed at the London Stadium to respond to a supporter who was allegedly abused the England star over the death of his young son Jake Jnr in 2014.

Yet the story of the horror story Livermore and his partner Danielle Del-Giudice went through should make the fan who chose to chastise the player over his darkest moment reflect on his actions. An inquest in 2015 into the circumstances surrounding little Jake's death found that he died following a ‘catalogue of errors’ and a Serious Untoward Incident Report carried out by the private Portland Hospital following the tragedy made several recommendations of how to improve care.

After Danielle was admitted to hospital on 18th May 2014, she was advised that she should have a normal delivery and only consider a C-section if there were any complications during her labour. Yet even after the baby's heartbeat become irregular, the decision to have a C-section was not made in time and by the time baby Jake was delivered at 00.58, he was in a poor condition and died 39 minutes later after several resuscitation attempts were made.

Danielle offered these comments at the time: "Words cannot explain what we have been through in losing a perfectly healthy child because of mistakes made by medical staff during the birth. Knowing that people who I trusted to care for me and my baby and to ensure that we were safe throughout my labour, did not pick up the warning signs that Jake Junior was in distress is hard for me to accept. "I hope that speaking out about Jake Junior’s death ensures that all maternity staff across the country have the best training and are provided with all necessary equipment to make sure that mothers and their babies are in the best possible hands when they are at their most vulnerable."

Livermore said in an interview back in 2015, that he heard his son make a whimper as he offered these comments: "I heard him cry faintly and said to Danielle: 'Everything's going to be OK'. "It’s been incredibly tough and I’m so thankful for the overwhelming support I have had from my family and friends, the fans and my teammates. I will be forever grateful for the faith they have shown in me.”

Livermore subsequently spiralled into depression and failed a drug test for cocaine in May 2015, but the Football Association decided not to hand him a suspension after he revealed the shock he experienced surrounding the death of his son pushed him into taking the drug.

Bournemouth's Harry Arter with manager Eddie Howe, pictured after the loss of his daughter He has subsequently rebuilt his career and earned a call-up to the senior England squad earlier this year, with the sympathy coming his way now reminiscent of outpouring of good will that flowed towards Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter (above) and his partner Rachel following the stillborn death of their daughter Renee in December 2015.

