Minister for Transport and Sport Shane Ross has said that he has not yet seen the KOSI report on the FAI that has been referred to the Gardai by Sport Ireland but that he was 'impatient' at the pace of reform.

'I haven't seen the report' - Shane Ross 'impatient with the FAI's progress' but hopes to publish full KOSI audit

Minister Ross was speaking at the Road Safety Authority's launch of the Christmas and New Year road safety appeal and was pressed on last night's developments in the ongoing crisis surrounding the beleaguered association.

"I haven't seen the report," he told reporters when pressed on the issue.

"Sport Ireland have sent it to the Gardai. I'm not at liberty now to comment on any investigation that is going on.

"The correct thing has been done and we must acknowledge that. It's the right thing to do in the circumstances."

The Minister stated that his preference to publish the report in its entirety but was unwilling to give an indication of how long that might take.

He also expressed frustration at the pace of the reform process being undertaken by the FAI in the wake of the summer Governance Review Group report.

However, he refused to commit to publishing a redacted version as requested by Noel Rock TD, a member of Fergus O'Dowd's Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism & Sport earlier today.

"My objective is always to publish everything in full. Of course I want to see it published at the earliest possible date but I can't have it published if there's a Garda investigation going on," he added.

"I think what we're seeing here is a progression of moves. I'm impatient with the FAI's progress.

"I think the independent board members should have been appointed (by now) and I hope they're appointed at a very early date.

"I would love to see the report published but I cannot see it being published if it's going to prejudice any Garda investigation. I'm not going to be in that position."

Online Editors