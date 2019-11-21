'I have seen fist fights, a manager knocked to the ground and a player with stud marks down his chest'

Former England striker Peter Crouch has revealed how he once witnessed a player getting punched in the face and a manager knocked to the ground during a half time bust-up in his playing days.

Crouch was speaking about the recent row between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez at the England training ground and suggested Gareth Southgate should have dealt with it in house, as it was a minor altercation that is commonplace in football.

Sterling and Gomez clashed during Liverpool's recent 3-1 victory over Manchester City at Anfield and then, 24 hours later, there was an altercation in the canteen at the England training ground when they met up for international duty.

Sterling admitted he let his frustrations boil over and was stood down from England's 7-0 win over Montenegro by boss Southgate.

Speaking to the Mail, Peter Crouch says the matter should have been dealt with internally and gave examples of more sinister incidents he witnessed during his playing days.

"I felt he (Southgate) should have kept it in house. I've been at training grounds where there have been fist fights, at half-time there was a fist fight where a manager actually got knocked to the floor believe it or not, it goes on.

"We went out in the second half and we got a draw. The England thing, when I was playing, I think the intensity was a lot more than it is now. When I look at England now, it's almost like a club atmosphere, they all seem to get on."

Crouch admitted that the England camp is a more united one than it was in his day when various club factions grouped together.

"It's definitely got a lot better," Crouch added. "But these things go on, it's been going on in football for years. In my opinion, (Southgate) shouldn't have gone public. I've literally seen someone come in at half-time, punch someone in the face, the other player was literally kicking this player in his chest.

"He had stud marks and blood all down his chest. The manager got involved, he got pushed to the ground. It was all going on and that was at half-time. We were 2-0 down and went out for the second half and ended up drawing 2-2. At the end of the game, everyone was hugging, it was all smiles, and it was forgotten about."

