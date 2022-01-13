‘I have no intention of letting Darren go’ – Moyes keen to keep Randolph at West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes insists that Ireland 'keeper Darren Randolph will not be leaving the club.

Randolph (34) has not played for the Hammers this season as he was relegated to third choice and he was linked with a loan move to Aston Villa, as back-up.

But Moyes has claimed that he has no plans to let the Wicklow native leave.

"I have no intention of letting Darren go, we have had no offer,” Moyes told the Evening Standard.

“So as far as I’m concerned, all we received was a loan. I can’t see why I would ever let Darren Randolph go on loan. There’s nothing any more than that. So that’s the situation.”