'I have had enough' - Emotional Danny Rose looking forward to retirement after latest incident of racism

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has offered up an emotional and passionate interview, as he accused football authorities of failing to deal with racism in the game.

Rose was subjected to racist abuse as he played for England in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro earlier this month and he has suggested the lack of punishment for incidents of racism are as infuriating as the act itself.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi was also targeted by racist Montenegro fans, with a disillusioned Rose expecting the punishment to be a fine that adds up to less that he would spend on a night out in London.

With his frustration evident in each and every word of his interview, Rose spoke from the heart as he suggested he was looking forward to retirement from the game.

"I have had enough," he stated. "At the minute, how I've programmed myself now, I just think that I've got five or six more years left in football and I just can't wait to see the back of it, seeing how things are done in the game at the minute.

"It's just 'whatever' isn't it, so you just have to get on with it. That's how I feel.

"There's so many politics and whatever in football and I just can't wait to see the back of it, to be honest.

"Obviously it's sad but when countries only get fined what I probably spend on a night out in London then what do you expect? When the punishment's not as harsh...

"You see my manager (Mauricio Pochettino) get banned for two games for just being confrontational against (referee) Mike Dean at Burnley.

"But yet a country can only get fined a little bit of money for being racist. It's just a bit of a farce at the minute.

"That's where we're at now in football and until there's a harsh punishment there's not much else we can expect I don't think."

Rose admitted he was expecting to be racially abused in Montenegro, as he claimed he has mentally prepared for the derogatory chants that came his way in Podgorica.

"I'd sort of prepared myself anyway for what happened so I was fine. I prepared myself for it," he continued.

"We won and we'll just wait for whatever punishment if any punishment happens, and just wait and see what happens. I wasn't upset. I just didn't want the focus to be on me.

"I have to say it was a very small minority out of the fans that were doing the chants so I didn't want the post-match to be about me.

"I wanted everybody to focus on the good week that we had with England. We scored 10 goals and it was a great performance over two games.

"I just didn't want to speak to put any focus on me, that was all.

"I played in Serbia about eight years ago and it happened there so I sort of thought it was a possibility it may happen again, and it did.

"I looked up straight away in the first half and I know the exact time it happened in the first half.

"It didn't affect my game. I'm a big boy now. Three points obviously isn't the most important thing when you're going through things like that, but I just wanted the team to get three points and we just move on and get out of Montenegro as quickly as possible."

