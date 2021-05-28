| 10.7°C Dublin

‘I had four wonderful years there’ – No divided loyalties for ex-Man City and Chelsea star Terry Phelan in European final

The former Ireland full-back will be analysing all the action from tonight’s Champions League for Asian TV from the studio in his house in Bangalore

Terry Phelan at the training ground of South United, Bangalore Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice

The first time Terry Phelan pulled on the shirt of Manchester City it was as a boy, a young supporter of the club.

“Where I grew up, it was all Man United fans, and I liked the way Liverpool played, but my first shirt was a Man City jersey, the old blue Colin Bell shirt, the cloth one that weighed a ton the minute it got wet,” recalls Phelan, speaking to the Irish Independent from his base in India.

The future Ireland international had a soft spot for the club as a boy but spurned the chance to play for City when his talent was starting to show in the schoolboy leagues of Lancashire.

