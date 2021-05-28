The first time Terry Phelan pulled on the shirt of Manchester City it was as a boy, a young supporter of the club.

“Where I grew up, it was all Man United fans, and I liked the way Liverpool played, but my first shirt was a Man City jersey, the old blue Colin Bell shirt, the cloth one that weighed a ton the minute it got wet,” recalls Phelan, speaking to the Irish Independent from his base in India.

The future Ireland international had a soft spot for the club as a boy but spurned the chance to play for City when his talent was starting to show in the schoolboy leagues of Lancashire.

“I could have signed for Man City as a 12-year-old, but I decided to get out of Manchester and go to Leeds United. City were paying big money for players back in the day, I felt I could leave home, go away and make a name for myself and maybe get to play for Man City one day. And that happened, I had four wonderful years there.”

How Phelan signed for City and then moved on to a star-studded Chelsea side in the mid-1990s would make for one of the stand-out chapters in the book of his life story, if Phelan – now 54 and enjoying his stint as a coach in India – ever gets around to writing his autobiography, as names like Johann Cruyff, Ruud Gullit, Gianluca Vialli and Glenn Hoddle and the inimitable Sam Hammam all crossed his path during the peak of his Premier League career.

City and Chelsea clash on the biggest stage of them all, the Champions League final tonight, and Phelan is one of those rare players with a foot in both camps, having made 103 Premier League appearances for City (1992-1995) and 15 for Chelsea (1995-97).

Terry Phelan in action for Manchester City

Terry Phelan in action for Manchester City

Fondly remembered by fans at both clubs, his heart lies with City but he will try to remain neutral when he locks himself into his home studio in Bangalore tonight to do commentary work for the Sony Sports TV channel, with millions of viewers across Asia benefitting from his insight as an analyst.

“With an 8pm kick off in UK time, it will be very late starting here in India, but all over India people will stay up and watch it,” says Phelan, who combines that TV work with his main role as technical director of South United, an ambitious second-tier side.

“The supporters’ clubs for the English teams here are massive. We’re in lockdown so people won’t watch the game in bars as they’d usually do, so they’ll all watch at home, the parents will crack open a beer. I’ll be in my little studio at home and watch it from there.

“And to me, it’s a bigger game for City than it is for Chelsea. Chelsea have been there before, won one and lost one, but City haven’t been to a final.

“Chelsea did beat Man City already this season. But City had eight players out, it was a completely different City side to the one we’ll see tonight,” says Phelan.

“We know City like a possession-based game, they have their philosophy, keep the ball, all these eight-yard passes, the little triangles they play to stretch the opposition. They go through the middle, they don’t play with an out-and-out No. 9, they like to play with midfield players flushing forward at the opposition.”

Phelan is a big admirer of City, expecting, and hoping, they land the trophy, though he sees left back as the one real weakness in Pep Guardiola’s side.

“If you look at the modern full-back, if you have two holding midfield players who just sit there, they make it easy for the full backs like Trent Alexander-Arnold, you’re allowed to go forward. I have no ego but when I played I was bombing up and down the wing when I was at Leeds United and Wimbledon and for Ireland back in the day,” says Phelan, who was capped 42 times.

Terry Phelan in action for Chelsea

Terry Phelan in action for Chelsea

“When you are a defender, you defend first, but managers would always tell me, ‘Terry, get their winger going the opposite way, because they don’t want that’ and I was going up and down all day long. Now you have fantastic full-backs like (Kyle) Walker and (Joao) Cancelo, (Benjamin) Mendy hasn’t really done it with his injuries, but City do struggle at that left-back spot.”

Yet, there was a time when City, in their humble, pre-petrodollars phase, saw an Irishman as their solution to a left-back conundrum. Fine form with Wimbledon and Ireland had established Phelan as one of the best full-backs in the English game and in the summer of 1992, Wimbledon decided to sell. And there were some very interested parties.

“I had the choice of a few clubs,” he says. “Sam Hammam told me that Barcelona, Ajax, Man United, Tottenham, Everton, Celtic, Rangers and Leeds had all come in for me. But none of them wanted to pay the fee, £2.5m.

“I said to Sam, if Barcelona and Johann Cruyff have come calling for me, that’s great, isn’t it? But they didn’t want to pay the money. I was told Barcelona bid £1.5m, but Wimbledon wanted £2.5m. Sam was insisting on that, I just hoped someone would come in and at the last hour, Peter Reid and Man City said they’d pay the money.”

The deal made Phelan the most expensive defender in English club football and he would enjoy just over three seasons at Maine Road. Four months into the 1995/96 season, City cashed in and sold Phelan to Chelsea.

“I enjoyed my time when I first got there, Glenn Hoddle showed me what he wanted to do at Chelsea, he wanted to have a certain style, he had a lot of foreign players in mind,” says Phelan.

“I loved the philosophy he had in mind, he got Dan Petrescu in on the right-hand side and me on the left. I thought, this is brilliant: Denis Wise in the middle, Mark Hughes and Zola up front, Gullit, Vialli, (Roberto) Di Matteo, (Frank) Leboeuf. We had Michael Duberry coming through, some wonderful players there.

“I went there injured from Man City, I played on but then, at the end of my first season there, Hoddle left to take the England job, Gullit took over.

“I had a few injuries, I’d get back in and have another niggle, it was stop-start. I wanted to play regularly, Gullit said he wanted me to stay and I felt I was the best left-back at the club. I was a fully-fledged international with no ego, but I didn’t want to be messed about. I didn’t want to be sat in the stand picking up my wages. I was born to play on the green grass and I knew if I wanted to play I’d have to move on, but I loved it at Chelsea, the fans were great to me.”

He moved on in 1997 to Everton, Sheffield United and then Fulham but then his wanderlust took over: a move to the USA in 2001 to play for Charleston Battery was the first step and, moving into coaching, he had spells in New Zealand and his first move to India in 2009.

Now, India is home, with no plans to leave. Many Europeans fled India earlier this year when Covid-19 started to take hold, but Phelan’s roots there were strong and he stayed, loyal to his players, staff and the overall project at his club.

“I was here first between 2009-12 and came back in 2014 and have been here since, so I had no reason to go back to the UK. I have a great job, we’ve built a fantastic infrastructure at South United in Bangalore, a state of the art facility and I do a lot of TV work for Sony here, I know the landscape of India very well. I had no reason to leave, I had my injections, I was well looked after,” he says.

“We still had work to do at the football club. I had 100 students to look after, coaches to look after, we kept busy, working from home. I enjoy it here, and it was easy for me to stay here instead of running off to Europe. I’ve got hot water, a warm bed, a roof over my head, food on the table, so why would I moan, or leave?”

He’s pleased that the Indian soccer industry no longer imports has-been players from Europe on big wages, as happened a decade ago.

“I’d have preferred to see that money going into infrastructure, coach education, academies, and now it is getting there, it will take a while but it will get there. At South United, we have built a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Bangalore, we are trying to build something strong, there’s no quick fix with football here, there has to be a long-term philosophy. Clubs in England and Europe are 100, 150 years old, it’s embedded within you. And here, cricket is so strong,” he says.

“Football is on TV here 24 hours a day, that wasn’t the case when I first came here, kids have phones, they watch football on YouTube channels, so we are trying to grow it and it will take time.”

South United is his focus but Ireland still has a place in his heart, as Phelan, with strong Sligo connections, is considering buying a property here, maybe one day taking up a role with a club in Ireland, though ideally not at first-team level.

But before all that, there’s the title of European champions, that battle between his former clubs.

“My worry is if Chelsea do drop deep and pack the defence, keep it tight, and City don’t have an out-and-out striker, which sometimes you need,” he says.

“They have played 25 games with no No. 9 and won 24 of them so they can get goals anywhere, they wear the opposition down and if someone switches off for even a second, City punish them, but Chelsea are more rigid in their play. Still, I think City will lift the trophy, they will have too much for Chelsea, they should win the game, 2-1 to City.”

Another reason to smile for someone who wore the shirt of Manchester City, man and boy.