‘I got quite emotional out there, when I didn’t think I would’ – Ex-Ireland man Noel Hunt ‘proud’ of Reading manager role

Former Ireland international Noel Hunt says he was “overwhelmed” with the emotion of taking charge of Reading for the first time last weekend.

The Waterford native, appointed as caretaker manager last week after the Royals sacked Paul Ince, managed the side for their 0-0 draw with a Premier League-bound Burnley and Hunt will also be in charge for Wednesday’s game against Luton Town.

Hunt scored 33 goals in 145 games for the club (2008-2013) and following his promotion from Ince’s coaching staff to his interim replacement, he admits it was an emotional day.

“I think the week I'd had before the game was more of a change in heart rate for me. Once I was on the touchline on Saturday, I was ok,” he said.

"But before the game, when I walked out onto the pitch, it was the first time it sunk in what I was doing. I got quite emotional out there, when I didn’t think I would,” Hunt told the club’s website.

“I walked out onto the pitch while the stadium was completely empty, just for a quiet moment to take in the surroundings. Everyone I have spoken to has told me to take a moment to take it in. And when I walked out there, it was the first time it dawned on me. ‘Jesus, I’m actually managing this team. This is it!’.

“It was a proud moment. I saw things I hadn’t seen before, the ‘Coppell’s Corner’ banner, Sir John Madejski up there…and obviously I looked up at the Eamonn Dolan Stand.

"I just felt so proud. It was overwhelming. And it gave me that little adrenaline rush, to get me going. I didn’t expect that to be honest.”

Currently third from bottom in the Championship table and a point from safety, after a six-point deduction, Reading have four games left this season.